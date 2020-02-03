Los Andes Copper Ltd. Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, Feb. 03, 2020 - Los Andes Copper Ltd. ("Los Andes", or the "Company", TSX Venture Exchange: LA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Harry Nijjar, CPA, CMA, as Chief Financial Officer who will be taking over from Aurora Davidson with immediate effect.



Mr. Nijjar received his CPA CMA qualification in 2012 and is a Managing Director of Malaspina Consultants Inc., a private company that provides accounting and administrative services to Canadian public companies. Mr. Nijjar serves as Chief Financial Officer for other Canadian public companies.

The Company would like to thank Aurora for all her hard work and dedication to Los Andes over the past 12 years serving as Chief Financial Officer. Aurora leaves to take a position as Chief Executive Officer for her principal employer and Los Andes wishes her all the best in her new role.

Los Andes Copper Ltd. is a Canadian company focused on developing the Vizcachitas copper-molybdenum porphyry project in Chile.





The Company owns 100% of the Vizcachitas project, one of the largest advanced copper deposits in the Americas. The Company believes that Vizcachitas is set to become Chile’s next major copper mine. The project is a copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, located 150 km north of Santiago, in an area of very good infrastructure.



The Project is currently undertaking a pre-feasibility study.

Certain of the information and statements contained herein that are not historical facts, constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of the Securities Act (British Columbia) and the Securities Act (Alberta) (“Forward-Looking Information”). Forward-Looking Information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “seek”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect” and “intend”; statements that an event or result is “due” on or “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, or might” occur or be achieved; and, other similar expressions. More specifically, Forward-Looking Information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such Forward-Looking Information; including, without limitation, the Company’s belief about the potential for the Vizcachitas Project to be Chile’s next major copper mine. Such Forward-Looking Information is based upon the Company’s assumptions regarding global and Chilean economic, political and market conditions and the price of copper. Among the factors that have a direct bearing on the Company’s future results of operations and financial conditions are changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, a change in government policies, competition, currency fluctuations and restrictions and technological changes, among other things. Should one or more of any of the aforementioned risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from any conclusions, forecasts or projections described in the Forward-Looking Information. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise Forward-Looking Information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

