Talisker Strengthens Management Team with Appointment of Vice President Sustainability & External Affairs

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2020 - Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") (CSE:TSK | OTCQB:TSKFF) is pleased to announce that the Company has significantly strengthened its management team by adding Michael McPhie as Vice President - Sustainability and External Affairs.

Michael is a founding partner of Falkirk Environmental Consultants Ltd. and an accomplished professional with over 25 years of experience working at senior leadership levels in the natural resources sector within British Columbia, across Canada and internationally. He is a specialist in regulatory issues for mining projects and operations and has led the environmental assessment, permitting, Indigenous engagement and government affairs for many projects in western and northern Canada and internationally. Michael is the recent past Chair of the Board, of Ridley Terminals Inc., a federal Crown Corporation and he was the former Chair of Board of the Association for Mineral Exploration (AME), the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT) and the President and CEO of the Mining Association of British Columbia. Michael is also registered as a Qualified Environmental Professional (QEP) with the Institute of Professional Environmental Practice, USA.

"We are very pleased to have a Vice President the caliber of Michael joining our already strong management team," commented Terry Harbort, President & CEO, Talisker who added, "With extensive experience in environmental management and indigenous and government engagement, Mike comes from recent provincial and federal permitting successes for the Red Mountain Gold Project near Stewart, BC."

Talisker Resources Ltd. is a junior resource company involved in the exploration of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's projects include the Bralorne Gold Complex, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from a historical high grade gold producing mine as well as its Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt and several other early stage Greenfields projects. With its properties comprising 270,605 hectares over 288 claims, three leases and 154 crown grant claims, Talisker is a dominant exploration player in the south central British Columbia. The Company is well funded to advance its aggressive systematic exploration program at its projects.

