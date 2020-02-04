Centamin PLC Announces Notification of Major Holding(s)

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) X

Name % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Investments (Holdings) Limited

Standard Life Investments Limited

Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC

Aberdeen Asset Investments Limited

Aberdeen Asset Investment Group Limited

Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC

Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited

Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Investments (Holdings) Limited

Ignis Asset Management Limited

Ignis Investment Services Limited

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder N/A

The number and % of voting rights held N/A

The date until which the voting rights will be held N/A

11. Additional information