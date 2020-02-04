LaSalle to Initiate Exploration Program on Radisson

Vancouver, February 4, 2020 - LaSalle Exploration Corp. (TSXV: LSX) ("LaSalle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a comprehensive exploration program is set to begin on its 100% owned Radisson Property ("Radisson") located in the Eeyou-Itschee-James Bay Territory of Quebec. The 2020 exploration program is fully funded from the Company's oversubscribed Initial Public Offering ("IPO") that raised $1.94M. LaSalle began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") under the symbol "LSX" on January 2, 2020.

The 4,450-hectare Radisson Property covers a portion of the highly prospective regional contact between the La Grande and Opinaca geological subprovinces, a structural setting highly favourable for gold mineralization, and which also hosts the Eleonore Mine (Newmont) and the Cheechoo deposit (Sirios Resources) to the southeast and the La Pointe deposit (Quebec Precious Metals) to the northeast. Radisson is easily accessible via the main north-south James Bay paved road 1.5 kilometres to the west, and two north-south Hydro Quebec power lines cross the property.

Of regional significance, Azimut Exploration Inc. ("Azimut") recently reported diamond drill results from the Patwon Prospect, located southwest of Radisson, which demonstrating the potential for exciting new discoveries in under-explored areas of the region. Azimut reported several significant near-surface gold intersections, highlights of which included 10.1 g/t gold over 20.5 metres within a broader intercept of 3.15 g/t gold over 102.0 metres (Azimut Exploration Inc., January 14, 2020).

LaSalle's field work to date on the Radisson Property included airborne surveys, local prospecting, mapping and ground EM geophysics, resulting in the discovery of widespread gold-copper-silver mineralization disseminated in favourable volcanic and sedimentary rocks typical of the region. These showings are distributed across areas of the Property explored to date with 43 of 428 grab samples returning greater than 0.10 g/t gold with individual results up to 25 g/t gold and 0.22% copper, 6.3 g/t gold and 3.08% copper, and, 5.1 g/t gold and 5.30% copper, all of which are open for expansion.

The exploration program will commence with an IP geophysical survey to further delineate zones of sulphide disseminations associated with the gold and copper mineralization discovered to date in preparation for diamond drill testing. This will be followed by a summer field program consisting of property wide geological mapping, prospecting and geochemical sampling on areas not yet explored.

"We are excited to begin the first ever comprehensive field program on the Radisson property which has already demonstrated the presence of widespread gold and base metal surface mineralization in the areas explored to date" commented Ian Campbell, President and CEO of LaSalle.

LaSalle has already been successful in defining several electromagnetic ("EM") anomalies corresponding to host rocks interpreted as being favourable for copper-nickel mineralization with grab samples returning up to 4.77% copper and 1.15% nickel and also containing platinoids with values reaching 0.65 g/t platinum and 1.77 g/t palladium. The EM conductors and targets identified following the completion of the Induced Polarization ("IP") survey will be drill tested in subsequent exploration programs.

Cautionary statement: Mineralization occurring at the mines, deposits and occurrences not on the Radisson property listed above is not necessarily representative of mineralization that may be found on the Radisson project held by LaSalle and described herein. Grab samples described above are selective by nature and reported grades might not be representative of more extensive mineralized zones.

Qualified Person and Quality Control

The technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Brigitte Dejou, PEng, Vice President Exploration, LaSalle Exploration Corp. Ms. Dejou is the non-independent qualified person for the technical disclosure as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and described herein this news release and has worked on and supervised the onsite field work on the Radisson property.

Exploration program design and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a Quality Assurance/Quality Control program consistent with industry best practices. All samples received a number, its location recorded by GPS, then put in a plastic bag closed with a tie wrap and brought ALS Minerals analytical facility in Val d'Or, Que., an accredited laboratory, for geochemical analyses. All the analyses for multi-elements were performed using ICP (ME-MS41 or ME-MS61). Samples with gold values higher than 1 g/t were fire assayed using a gravimetric finish (Au-GRA21); samples returning values equal to or higher than 1% Cu were assayed with an AAS finish (Cu-OG46); platinum group elements were analysed by ICP (PGM-ICP23).

About LaSalle Exploration Corp.:

LaSalle is an exploration company focused on less explored districts of the Abitibi, recognized for mining investment based on mineral potential, policy and success, and the developing Eeyou Itschee-James Bay region in Québec. LaSalle trades on the Toronto Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") under the symbol "LSX". Additional information about LaSalle can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.lasallecorp.com.

