Silver Range Resources Terminates Property Options

VANCOUVER, February 4, 2020 - Silver Range Resources Ltd. (TSXV:SNG) ("Silver Range") announces that property options granted in 2018 to Amaroq Gold Corp. ("Amaroq") and Zinciferous Limited ("Zinciferous"), pertaining to the South Kitikmeot Gold Project and the Michelle Project respectively, have been terminated effective January 28th, 2020. In both cases, conditions precedents, including obtaining a public listing, were not satisfied by the required date. Neither Amaroq nor Zinciferous performed any surface exploration on the projects which are now available for option or joint venture.

The South Kitikmeot Gold Project consists of five properties covering extensive zones of high grade gold (> 5 g/t Au) in iron formation. Highlight drill intercepts include 3 m @ 11.7 g/t gold at Esker Lake. The projects are located within the Back River - Contwoyto Gold Belt of Western Nunavut which hosts the past producing Lupin Mine as well as Sabina Gold and Silver's George and Goose Lake deposits. The Michelle project encompases multiple drill confirmed silver lead zinc showings that adjoin the Dempster Highway in Northern Yukon. Drill highlights include 16.75% zinc, 8.86% lead and 310 g/t silver over 18.29 m.

About Silver Range Resources Ltd.

Silver Range is a high grade focused precious metals prospect generator working in Nevada and Northern Canada. It has assembled a portfolio of 45 properties, 6 of which are currently optioned to others. Silver Range is actively evaluating new prospects while seeking joint venture partners to explore the high grade precious metal targets in its portfolio.

ON BEHALF OF Silver Range Resources Ltd.

"Mike Power"

President and CEO

For further information concerning Silver Range or its exploration projects please contact:

Investor Inquiries

Richard Drechsler

Vice-President, Communications

Tel: (604) 687-2522

NA Toll-Free: (888) 688-2522

rdrechsler@silverrangeresources.com

http://www.silverrangeresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Silver Range Resources Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/575050/Silver-Range-Resources-Terminates-Property-Options