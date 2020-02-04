Solstice Gold provides update on KGP project planning  Meliadine area gold claims, Nunavut, Canada

VANCOUVER, Feb. 04, 2020 - Solstice Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGC) (“Solstice”, the “Company”, “its”, “we” or “our”) provides the following guidance regarding plans to advance its 813 km2 Meliadine area gold claims, referred to as the KGP (formerly “Kahuna Gold project”).



A new compilation and updated interpretation of the KGP is nearing completion. This interpretation benefits from the addition of Sandy Barham, senior project consultant, to our exploration team. Sandy has 20+ years of experience in the region and his work is reproduced extensively in public domain maps and interpretations in the Meliadine area on adjacent claims currently owned by Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.

Included in the updated interpretation will be a first-time, 1:25,000 scale compilation of geology of the entire district based on public domain data and proprietary data from the KGP. This forms a solid foundation for target generation on the KGP. To date, we have identified over 20 drill target areas, ranging in strike length from 0.75 km to several km which we will outline once the compilation is complete. As well, the Company has commissioned Roscoe Postle and Associates Inc. (“RPA”) to update the current NI 43-101 on the property to reflect the generation and interpretation of vast amounts of new exploration data collected since early 2018.

“We aim to further demonstrate that the 813 km2 KGP represents the geological extension of an emerging gold belt (Meliadine) and that it contains numerous drill-ready targets. Our core target areas have no underlying, required expenditure commitments for at least six years. We can thus balance our desire to aggressively explore this unique opportunity with project and/or corporate equity dilution,” stated David Adamson, Executive Chairman.

About Solstice

Solstice is a new gold-focussed exploration company engaged in the exploration of its 813 km2 (100%) district scale KGP and certain other rights covering an adjacent 683 km2, all with no underlying option or earn in payments. KGP is located in Nunavut, Canada only 26 km from Rankin Inlet and approximately 7 km from the Meliadine gold deposits owned by Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. Solstice has 69.5 million shares outstanding.

Solstice is committed to responsible exploration and development in the communities in which we work. For more details on Solstice Gold and the KGP please see our Corporate Presentation available at www.solsticegold.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Ian Russell, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration, is the Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 standards responsible for reviewing and approving the technical content of this news release.

