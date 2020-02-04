Frontier Lithium expands its PAK Lithium project with Maiden Resource Estimate for the Spark Pegmatite including 3.2 MT in indicated and 12.2 MT in the inferred categories

Highlights

Resource Estimate for Spark Pegmatite includes 3.25 million tonnes averaging 1.59% Li 2 O in the Indicated category;

O in the Indicated category; Includes another 12.23 million tonnes averaging 1.36% Li 2 O in the Inferred category;

O in the Inferred category; The Spark lithium deposit remains open in all directions;

Estimate was completed by WSP using 2499.5 metres of drilling in 9 holes and 288.4 metres of channel cuts in 12 channels.

Surface mapping of the Spark Pegmatite includes 1.9 hectares of exposed spodumene-bearing pegmatite.

Preliminary Electron microprobe data suggest much of the spodumene within the pegmatite contains Fe 2 O 3 levels consistent with Technical Grade Concentrates.

SUDBURY, Feb. 4, 2020 - Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSX.V: FL) (the "Company" or "Frontier") is pleased to report a Canadian National Instrument (N.I.) 43-101 maiden mineral resource estimate for the Spark deposit, located within the "Electric Avenue" in northwestern, Ontario. The resource estimation has been prepared by WSP Canada Inc. (TSX: WSP). WSP is one of the largest engineering firms in Canada and has a mining division maintaining independent consulting geologists and engineers. Table 1 is a summary of the mineral resource estimate.

"We are pleased to have been able to put out this Maiden Lithium Mineral Resource estimate less than 14 months after the 'discovery' of the Spark pegmatite", commented Trevor Walker, President and CEO of Frontier Lithium. "Located in Ontario's premium lithium jurisdiction, the Electric Avenue, this second deposit on the PAK Lithium project supports our exploration model and highlights the resource upside potential for any required expansion in the future. The management is focused on Phase I Development plans under an Advanced Exploration program to confirm the Project's economic viability through the construction and operation of a Demonstration Concentrator Plant" added Walker.

Table 1: Summary of Mineral Resource Estimate for Spark Pegmatite

Cut-Off Resource

Category Tonnes (t) Li 2 O

(%) Nb 2 O 5

(ppm) Cs 2 O

(%) Ta 2 O 5

(ppm) Rb 2 O

(%) SnO 2

(ppm) Lithology 0.65%

Li 2 O Indicated 3,248,000 1.59 56 0.015 123 0.26 68 Aplite/LIZ Inferred 12,228,000 1.36 45 0.020 107 0.23 53 Aplite/LIZ

Mineral Resource Estimate Notes

1. Mineral Resources were prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and the CIM Definition Standards (2014). Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. This estimate of mineral resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, or other relevant issues. 2. Open pit Mineral Resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.65 % Li2O that is based on a spodumene concentrate prices of US$700/tonne and an exchange rate of 1.3. 3. Appropriate mining costs, processing costs, metal recoveries, and inter ramp pit slope angles were used by WSP to generate the pit shell. 4. Rounding may result in apparent summation differences between tonnes, grade, and contained metal content. 5. Tonnage and grade measurements are in metric units. 6. Contributing assay composites were capped at 3.55% Li 2 O. 7. A bulk density factor of 2.718 was applied to the pegmatite based on 241 measurements.



Modeling was performed using GEOVIA Surpac® 2019 software with grades estimated using ordinary kriging (OK) interpolation methodology. Samples were composited at 1.0 metre down hole and composites were capped at 3.55% Li 2 O. Block grades were estimated on a multi pass basis with a minimum and maximum number of composites required for each estimation pass. Block size is 2 metre by 2 metre (y) by 2 metre (z). Additional information about the Mineral Resource modeling methodology will be documented in the upcoming NI 43-101 technical report (the "Technical Report").

The Spark pegmatite was initially discovered in September 2018. Channel sampling was initiated immediately after discovery whereby drilling began in February 2019 and was completed by August 2019. Figure 1 shows the location of the Spark pegmatite with the location of all 12 channel cuts and the drill hole traces of all 9 drill holes. The results from the channels and drilling has been reported in Press Releases dated January 17, April 9, May 30, September 24, 2019 and January 7, 2020. A total of 2499.5 metres of drilling in 9 holes and 288.4 metres of channel cuts in 12 channels were used in the Resource Estimate. The immediate area has been mapped with 1.9 hectares of exposed pegmatite as shown on Figure 1.

Click here for figure 1

Figure 1: Location Map showing project area and location of drill holes and channels on the Spark Pegmatite

Geological logging of channels and drill core combined with multi-element geochemistry indicates a high degree of compositional homogeneity throughout the deposit. The pegmatite consists primarily of sodic aplite which is typically fine to medium grained, light grey to greenish grey locally with coarser zonations consisting of megacrystic feldspar, fine to coarse-grained light grey to white spodumene laths, grey quartz and variable amounts of muscovite. The coarser grained zones are similar in appearance and composition to the LIZ (Lower Intermediate Zone) at the PAK deposit 2.3 km to the south west.

Figure 2 is a 3D rendering of the block model and required pit shell of the Spark pegmatite. The deposit's current dimensions are roughly 300m in length by 50 to over 100m in width. Drilling has extended the deposit to at least 250m in depth. It remains open in all directions.

Click here for figure 2

Figure 2: 3D Rendering of the Spark Pegmatite showing drill holes, channels and Block Model used in the Resource Calculation

The required pitshell is 700 x 660 by 240 m in depth. Section A1-A2 displays the Li 2 O grades across the central portion of the delineated pegmatite as shown in Figure 1 and 2.

Polished thin sections of drillcore were selected specifically for EMP (electron microprobe) analysis of spodumene during both drill programs. The analysis was completed in early November 2019 at QFIR (Queen's Facility for Isotope Research) at Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario. Preliminary results indicate a range of Fe 2 O 3 content within the spodumene of below detection to 0.5%. Figure 5 displays the range of Fe 2 O 3 analysis from north to south across the deposit.

Click here for Figure 3

Figure 3: Preliminary Fe 2 O 3 Content of Spodumene from drillcore throughout the Spark Pegmatite

Spodumene from polished thin sections from holes PL-038-19, PL-040-19, Pl-043-19 and PL-044-19 have Fe 2 O 3 levels at or below 0.1% Fe 2 O 3 . Other holes with the exception of PL-039-19 (average of 0.37%) average below 0.2% Fe 2 O 3 . Fe 2 O 3 levels at or below 0.15 can be considered suitable for technical grade material.

Due Diligence

All scientific and technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Todd McCracken, P.Geo., Manager - Mining for WSP, the qualified person (QP) and Garth Drever, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Frontier Lithium Inc. the qualified person (QP) under the definitions established by National Instrument 43-101. Under Frontier's QA/QC procedures, all drilling was completed by Chenier Drilling Ltd. of Val Caron, ON using thin-walled BTW drill rods (4.2 cm core diameter) and a Reflex ACT III oriented core system. Using the Reflex system, the drill core was oriented and marked as it was retrieved at the drill. The core was boxed and delivered to the Frontier core shack where it was examined, geologically logged and marked for sampling. The core was photographed prior to sampling. Using a rock saw, the marked sample intervals were halved with one halve bagged for analysis. Sample blanks along with lithium, rubidium and cesium certified reference material was routinely inserted into the sample stream in accordance with industry recommended practices. Field duplicate samples were also taken in accordance with industry recommended practices. The samples were placed in poly sample bags and transported to Red Lake by Frontier employees and then shipped to AGAT Laboratories Ltd. (AGAT) in Mississauga, ON for quantitative multi-element analysis. AGAT is an ISO accredited laboratory. All petrographic sample preparation and electron microprobe (EMP) analysis was completed at the Queen's Facility for Isotope Research (QFIR) at Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario under the direct supervision of Dr. Steve Beyer. The core is stored on site at the Pakeagama Lake exploration camp.

About Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium is a Canadian junior mining company with the largest land position in the Electric Avenue, an emerging premium lithium mineral district located in the Canadian Shield of northwestern Ontario. The company's PAK Lithium Project contains North America's highest concentration of rare low-iron spodumene. Frontier Lithium's objective is to firstly build a Phase I concentrator in order to demonstrate the PAK Lithium Deposits' potential to produce up to 2,000 tonnes Lithium Carbonate Equivalent ("LCE") of premium spodumene concentrates for glass producers.

Frontier maintains a tight share structure with management ownership exceeding 30% of the Company.

About the PAK Lithium Project

The PAK Lithium Project encompasses 26,774 hectares at the south end of Ontario's Electric Avenue, which is the largest land package hosting lithium bearing pegmatites in Ontario. The Project remains largely unexplored; however, it does host two premium spodumene bearing lithium deposits located only 2.3 km of each other. Recently, Frontier confirmed the presence of spodumene with the Pennock Lake pegmatite occurrence a further 30km along Frontier's PAK Lithium Project.

The PAK deposit has a mineral reserve in proven and probable category of 5.77 MT averaging 2% Li 2 O has a rare technical/ceramic grade spodumene with low inherent iron (below 0.1% Fe 2 O 3 ) as per its NI 43-101 Technical Report, "Preliminary Feasibility Study" by Nordmin Engineering Ltd., disseminated on April 16, 2018.

The Spark pegmatite was initially discovered in September 2018. The pegmatite area has been mapped with 1.9 hectares of exposed pegmatite. It has mineral resource estimate of 3.2 MT averaging 1.59%Li 2 O in indicated and 12.2 MT averaging 1.36% Li 2 O in inferred category.

Additional information regarding Frontier Lithium is available on SEDAR at sedar.com under the Company's profile and on its website at frontierlithium.com, including various pictures of ongoing work at the project.

