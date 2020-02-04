PLAN Appoints Experienced Mining Engineer as COO

VANCOUVER, February 04, 2020 - PROGRESSIVE PLANET SOLUTIONS INC. (TSXV:PLAN) ("Progressive Planet", "PLAN" or the "Company") announces the hiring of an experienced Mining Engineer, Mr. Michal Wypych (Mike) for the newly created position of Chief Operating Officer (COO) for PLAN.

Mike has over 15 years of experience working in the mining industry and possesses both a Mining Engineering degree and an MBA. He has planned and overseen the execution of millions of dollars in projects throughout his career where he has held roles in project management and mine planning. Mike has been employed in the past by large multinational mining organizations and has also performed contract work for the largest cement company in Canada.

"I originally met Mike when he was independently conducting testing on supplementary cementing materials and requested samples from the Z1 for his own testing. This initial meeting lead to collaboration on testing several supplementary cementing materials and associated contractual work. I am delighted that Mike has agreed to come on as PLAN's COO, where he will start by working two days per week. As PLAN grows, this will become a full-time position. We are very pleased at being able to attract a COO with Mike's experience." stated Steve Harpur, CEO of PLAN.

"I'm motivated to join a growing organization whose business objectives align with my skill set and vision for the future. PLAN has various opportunities on the horizon which I am excited to support and help transition into long term growth for the company. I intend to reflect my dedication to safety, environmental stewardship, and meaningful engagement with all stakeholders in carrying out my role as COO." stated Mike Wypych, COO of PLAN.

In separate news, PLAN announces the grant of up to 1,040,000 options that will be granted to Insiders and employees of the company, as well as Advisory Board Members, exercisable at a price of $0.06 for a period of two years from the date of grant.

The options have been granted in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

Progressive Planet is a Canadian based mineral exploration company with its flagship Z1 Zeolite Quarry in British Columbia and is earning an 100% option on the Z2 Zeolite Property near Falkland, BC and a 100% interest in the Buckingham Graphite Project in Quebec.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Signed "Stephen Harpur"

Stephen Harpur, CPA, CGA, CEO

For further information or investor relations inquiries, please contact us:

1-800-910-3072

Investors@progressiveplanet.ca

www.progressiveplanet.ca

Forward-Looking Statements:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Progressive Planet Solutions Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/575265/PLAN-Appoints-Experienced-Mining-Engineer-as-COO