Confederation Minerals Limited: Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement
In respect of the Offering, the Company issued 84,583 finder's shares (the "Finder's Shares").
All of the securities issued are subject to a statutory hold period expiring June 6, 2020.
The proceeds from the Offering will be used to fund exploration programs on the Company's Newman Todd gold prospect and Leo property in the Red Lake gold camp and for general working capital and corporate purposes.
Early Warning Report filed pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related-Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues
Erin Norman (the "Ms. Norman") will file an early warning report as required under applicable Canadian securities laws as a result of Ms. Norman acquiring Units pursuant to the Offering.
Immediately prior to the closing of the Transaction, Ms. Norman beneficially owned nil Common Shares. Following the closing of the Offering, Ms. Norman beneficially owns or otherwise exercises control or direction over 2,500,000 Common Shares of the Company, representing 9.42% of the Common Shares issued and outstanding on an undiluted basis. Assuming full exercise of the Warrants, Ms. Norman will beneficially own or otherwise exercise control or direction over 5,000,000 Common Shares of the Company, representing 17.21% of the Common Shares issued and outstanding, on a partially diluted basis.
The Units are held by Ms. Norman for investment purposes. Ms. Norman's future holdings in securities of the Company may increase or decrease in accordance with applicable securities legislation and in consideration of various factors that he may deem appropriate, including, but not limited to, Ms. Norman's investment criteria, market conditions and as circumstances warrant.
Additional information in respect of the foregoing matters is available in the early warning report that will be filed under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.
About CFM
Confederation Minerals Ltd. is a British Columbia based company engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in the highly prospective Red Lake Mining District of Northern Ontario
