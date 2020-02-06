Rio Tinto has donated US$1 million to the Chinese Red Cross Foundation to contribute to China’s nationwide medical effort to support those impacted by the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The funds will be used by the Red Cross Foundation, the Chinese Government’s preferred foreign donor, to support hospital upgrades and the purchase of medical supplies in the areas most affected by the outbreak. The Foundation regularly contributes to China’s medical aid programmes, and has been actively raising funds to strengthen medical resources in the affected areas.

Rio Tinto chief executive officer J-S Jacques said “It is deeply concerning to see events unfolding in relation to the coronavirus outbreak, and our thoughts are with the people and families impacted. Many of our Chinese partners are playing a vital role on the frontline of containing the outbreak and, as a company with a long-standing partnership with China, we are committed to helping those who need help right now.”

In addition to the donation, Rio Tinto is working with Chinese partners to identify other practical ways Rio Tinto may be able to offer support.

