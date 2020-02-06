M3 Metals Strengthens Board for Development of Mohave Mine Gold Project in Arizona

Vancouver, February 6, 2020 - M3 Metals Corp. (TSXV: MT) (FSE: X0VP) ("M3 Metals" or the "Company"). Effective immediately, Marco Montecinos has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors as an independent director. Mr. Montecinos has extensive knowledge of Nevada and Arizona operations and will leverage his experience to help the Company advance the Mohave Mine Gold Project (the "Project").

Mr. Montecinos is a respected mining professional with over 35 years experience in exploration projects and resource development in the Americas. Mr. Montecinos worked as a Senior Consultant to Intrepid Mines Ltd. in the Americas and in Australia and was Vice President of Exploration for Montana Gold. From 1983 to 1997 he worked in various capacities with numerous junior, intermediate and senior companies including Francisco Gold, Phelps Dodge, Placer Dome, Billiton, Alta Gold and Nerco Minerals. Marco was instrumental in the discovery of the Marlin Deposit in Guatemala and other gold deposits in Nevada, Mexico, and Central America.

Adrian Smith, President of M3 Metals comments "We are grateful to Mr. Montecinos for offering his extensive knowledge and experience which we believe will be very relevant to our Mohave Mine Gold Project. Mr. Montecinos' experience will be key to completing a successful exploration campaign and allowing the Company to leverage the extensive historic data available to complete a up-to-date 43-101 resource estimate on the project."

The Company also wishes to announce the resignation of Simon Clarke as a Director. M3 Metals thanks Mr. Clarke for his efforts and contributions to date and wishes him the best in his future endeavors.

The Project area covers numerous historic underground past-producing gold mines in the Weaver mining district, Mohave County, Arizona, USA. Three main areas on the Project include the Dixie Area, Klondyke Area and Golden Door Area.

The Company intends to complete an extensive drilling campaign to expand on the over 500 historic drill holes located on the Project. Currently the Company is utilizing the extensive historic database preserved from the previous operators who began development of the project in the 1990's. The Company continues to digitize the extensive historic database including underground mine workings, geological mapping, historic drill logs and assay sheets from over 500 historic drill holes, and the abundant surface soil and rock data to prioritize drill targets for the planned drilling program.

The Company has secured an option to acquire the mineral rights to all the historic mines falling within the Project area and believes they may be related to a property wide gold system. M3 Metals has the right to acquire a 100 percent right, title and interest in the Mohave Mine Gold Project comprised of a total of 160 lode and mill-site claims.

Additional information is available on the Mohave Project page at www.m3metalscorp.com.

Disclaimer

Adrian Smith, P.Geo., acts as the Qualified Person, as that term is defined by National Instrument 43-101, for the above-mentioned project. The QP is a member in good standing of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia (APEGBC) as a registered Professional Geoscientist (P.Geo.). Mr. Smith has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed above.

ABOUT M3 METALS CORP.

M3 Metals Corp. is a Canadian listed Company, focused on creating shareholder value through discoveries and strategic development of mineral properties in North America. For additional information please visit the Company's website at www.m3metalscorp.com. You may also email info@m3metalscorp.com or call investor relations at (604) 669-2279.

M3 Metals Corp.

"Adrian Smith"

Adrian Smith

President

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to future prices of commodities, accuracy of mineral or resource exploration activity, reserves or resources, regulatory or government requirements or approvals (both federal and state), the reliability of third party information, continued access to mineral properties or infrastructure, currency risks including the exchange rate of US$ for CDN$, changes in exploration costs and government royalties or taxes in Canada, the United States (including Nevada) or other jurisdictions and other factors or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affections such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/52159