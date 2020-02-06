American Battery Metals Corporation Strives for Environmental Sustainability in the Extraction Process of Lithium from Brine Resources

Collaboration with Strategic Partners to Implement State-of-the-Art Extraction Technologies

INCLINE VILLAGE, February 6, 2020 - American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) (the "Company"), an American-owned advanced technology battery recycling and resource production company based in Nevada, today discussed the importance of environmental sustainability in the extraction of lithium from brine resources.

Traditional extraction of lithium from brine resources (especially in South America) entails pumping brine water from underground aquifers to the surface, where it is held in multiple large evaporation ponds. Solar evaporation separates the lithium from the water in a process that takes 18-24 months. This process can be delayed by rainfall and other factors, and the evaporation ponds create significant disruption to the surrounding land surface ecosystem.

"The American Battery Metals Corp. team is diligently working with our expert strategic partners to create the most efficient, cost-effective and state-of-the-art extraction technologies," said Chief Executive Officer Doug Cole. "The American Battery Metals Corp. extraction process will be environmentally sound and will not require the unsustainable and inefficient evaporation ponds associated with lithium-from brine mining in South America."

Cole expects the American Battery Metals Corp. extraction will achieve the highest concentrations and purity of lithium, making it suitable for refining into lithium carbonate or lithium hydroxide, the two main constituents used in lithium battery manufacturing.

Successful extraction from brine is not a one-size-fits-all process. It can vary significantly based on various factors, including the mineral composition and chemical makeup of the brine. Cole states, "As a value-add, the "made in the USA" American Battery Metals Corporation extraction process will be specifically-tailored to our brine resource, and it can be replicated for licensing to other companies with fluid-based resources."

