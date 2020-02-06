DIOS drills WTS gold-in-soil anomalies, hits interesting gold values in virgin AU33 area, up to 18 g/t gold over 1 m
MONTREAL, Feb. 06, 2020 - DIOS EXPLORATION is pleased to report first ever drilling in WTS area of AU33 property returned significant results, up to 18 g/t gold over 1 m (6.08 g/t gold / 3 m) and 4.41 g/t gold over 1 m in another hole (100 m apart). DIOS drilled ten exploratory 100-150m holes, often 200 m apart, up-ice of strong gold-in-till values: see table and map.
Poorly outcropping WTS magnetic horizon was soil sampled in 2018-2019: gold anomaly clusters discovered (8 to 269 ppb gold) near two northeast low magnetic structures cut through 300-350 m wide magnetic WTS horizon. No goldbearing outcrop is known in WTS, 8 km NE of HEBERTO gold zones.
|Holes 2019
WTS area
|From
|To
|Length (m)
|g/t gold
|Comment
|43A
|140
|141
|1 m
|18.0
|Quartz-carbonates-chalcopyrite-pyrite veinlets in foliated magnetic basalt
|139
|142
|3 m
|6.08
|43
|17
|18
|1 m
|4.41
|Foliated magnetic basalt, traces pyrite
|16
|25
|9 m
|0.547
|Foliated magnetic basalt & granodiorite, traces-1% pyrite
|43
|90
|92
|2 m
|0.503
|Quartz carbonates veinlets in foliated magnetic basalt
|49
|31
|32
|1 m
|1.51
|Magnetic granodiorite,
0.5% pyrite
|49
|115
|116
|1 m
|2.48
|Magnetic Granodiorite dyke, 1% pyrite
|45
|37
|38
|1 m
|1.68
|Foliated basalt
1-2% pyrite
|45
|46
|47
|1 m
|0.891
|Foliated basalt
1%pyrite
|45
|87
|88
|1 m
|1.0
|Foliated basalt
1% pyrite
|51
|7
|8
|1 m
|0.628
|Qz-cb-cpy-py.veinlets in granodiorite
|50
|54
|56
|2 m
|0.17
|Foliated basic dyke,
5% qz-cb veinlets
|50
|64.5
|66.5
|2 m
|0.2
|Magnetic Granodiorite dyke, 1%py
|50
|76.5
|79.5
|3 m
|0.274
|Magnetic Granodiorite dyke, 0.5%py
|50
|88.5
|90.5
|2 m
|0.44
|Foliated basic dyke, 0.5%py +qz-cb veinlets
|50
|123.5
|125.5
|2 m
|0.4
|Foliated basalt, 2%py
Numerous narrow (1-3m) goldbearing (from 0.5 to 18 g/t gold) structures with centimetric quartz (pyrite-chalcopyrite) veinlets and/or disseminated (1-4%) pyrite were hit by late 2019 drilling near WTS gold-in-soil anomalies.
ROBINO BRECCIA
Gold mineralization associated with Robino breccia is controlled by NNW to NS structures, including fractures, quartz stringers/veinlets, and shear zones, recalling geological context of Heberto. Channel sampling across breccia indicates that clasts are barren and mineralization occurs in altered breccia matrix. Mineralized breccias are often associated with intense hydrothermal activity in cupolas and apophysis above porphyry intrusions. Source of gold could be located in root zone of Robino breccia or could have migrated in nearby structure. This also suggests possible occurrence of magmatic-hydrothermal breccias near Heberto showing 3.5 km to the south.
Flat tension high-grade quartz-pyrite veins (up to 94 g/t gold) associated with foliated eastern margin of NNW Robino breccia are reminiscent of flat quartz-pyrite-magnetite veins associated with NNW shears observed at Heberto. They were observed on a surface of 2-3m x 20m along a N-S foliated basic dyke, but not in hole 39, though two one-meter long channel samples had returned 5 g/t Au / 1 m each.
Hole 40 tested a NE chargeable induced polarization anomaly adjacent to Robino breccia. It intercepted fractured tonalite with 1-2%pyrite between 53-85m and sericitic magmatic-hydrothermal Robino breccia with 2-3% disseminated pyrite between 85-155 m (0.01g/t Au). Robino breccia is locally injected by minor metric feldspar-phyric diorite dykes with 2-4% pyrite. An adjacent sericitic foliated/fractured zone with 1%pyrite assayed 2.26 g/t Au over 1 m (0.404 g/t gold over 6 m).
|Holes 2019
Robino
|From
|To
|Length (m)
|g/t Au
|Comment
|39
|3
|6
|3
|0.085
|Tonalite breccia, lightly sericitized,
2-3% pyrite
|40
|85
|136
|51
|0.01
|Tonalite breccia, strongly sericitized,
2-3% pyrite
|40
|155
|159.5
|4.5
|0.5206
|Foliated tonalite, very strongly sericitized 1% pyrite
|40
|158.5
|159.5
|1
|2.26
|Pyrite-rich stringers in foliated tonalite, very strongly sericitized
|40A
|160
|269
|109
|0.015
|Tonalite breccia, strongly sericitized,
2-3% pyrite
|40A
|287
|294.5
|7.5
|0.077
|Tonalite strongly sericitized & albitized
1-2% pyrite
|42
|306
|310
|4
|0.061
|Tonalite breccia lightly sericitized
1% py
Hole 40A tested SW extension of Robino breccia. It intersected fractured tonalite with 1-2% pyrite between 85-160m and sericitic magmatic-hydrothermal Robino breccia with 1-2% disseminated pyrite between 160-269 m (0.015g/t Au). Robino breccia is injected by numerous metric feldspar-phyric diorite dykes with 2-4% pyrite. These are known as favorable gold metallotect in the region. An adjacent sericitic-albite fractured zone with 1-2% pyrite yielded 0.077g/t Au/7.5m (287-294.5m). This hole confirms N230 strike, dip 25-35 degree to the SW of the Robino breccia.
Hole 42 tried to test the N290/30 Robino breccia and adjacent circular low magnetic & resistive anomaly. It intersected poorly fractured tonalite with pyrite traces between 160-303m and sericitic magmatic-hydrothermal Robino breccia with 1% disseminated pyrite between 303-310m (0.061g/t Au) at the bottom. This hole was stopped due to bad ground conditions. Robino breccia is usually injected by metric feldspar-phyric diorite dykes with 2-4% pyrite, so this hole was did not reach it.
Similarities of Robino geochemistry with Heberto diorite suggest they may both represent apophysis of deep gold-bearing intrusions injected along favorable NNW structures. Both Robino & Heberto magmatic phases are distinctive of Mistumis pluton.
Favorable area where NE-SW Robino breccia cuts NNW Heberto shears should be checked (systematically resampled for magnetite or pyrite-rich quartz vein/veinlet) at surface.
Road accessible wholly-owned (no royalties) AU33 gold property covers a prospective 20 km strike of Lower Eastmain greenstone belt, a few km west of Eastmain-1 hydropower facilities, James Bay Eeyou Istchee. It is underlain by large Mistumis intrusion which DIOS proved to be gold-bearing through a large series of gold showing and prospect discoveries, often in association with smaller intrusions.
Core was logged under supervision of Harold Desbiens Geo M.Sc., Qualified Person, and split in two for sampling following standard industry procedures including quality controls and duplicates and assayed for gold at ALS Global laboratory in Val d’Or by fire assay with atomic absorption or gravimetric finish.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Marie-José Girard Geo M.Sc.
43-101 QP, President & CEO
mjgirard@diosexplo.com
Tel. : (514) 923-9123
www.diosexplo.com
