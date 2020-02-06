DIOS drills WTS gold-in-soil anomalies, hits interesting gold values in virgin AU33 area, up to 18 g/t gold over 1 m

MONTREAL, Feb. 06, 2020 - DIOS EXPLORATION is pleased to report first ever drilling in WTS area of AU33 property returned significant results, up to 18 g/t gold over 1 m (6.08 g/t gold / 3 m) and 4.41 g/t gold over 1 m in another hole (100 m apart). DIOS drilled ten exploratory 100-150m holes, often 200 m apart, up-ice of strong gold-in-till values: see table and map.

Poorly outcropping WTS magnetic horizon was soil sampled in 2018-2019: gold anomaly clusters discovered (8 to 269 ppb gold) near two northeast low magnetic structures cut through 300-350 m wide magnetic WTS horizon. No goldbearing outcrop is known in WTS, 8 km NE of HEBERTO gold zones.

Holes 2019

WTS area From To Length (m) g/t gold Comment 43A 140 141 1 m 18.0 Quartz-carbonates-chalcopyrite-pyrite veinlets in foliated magnetic basalt 139 142 3 m 6.08 43 17 18 1 m 4.41 Foliated magnetic basalt, traces pyrite 16 25 9 m 0.547 Foliated magnetic basalt & granodiorite, traces-1% pyrite 43 90 92 2 m 0.503 Quartz carbonates veinlets in foliated magnetic basalt 49 31 32 1 m 1.51 Magnetic granodiorite,

0.5% pyrite 49 115 116 1 m 2.48 Magnetic Granodiorite dyke, 1% pyrite 45 37 38 1 m 1.68 Foliated basalt

1-2% pyrite 45 46 47 1 m 0.891 Foliated basalt

1%pyrite 45 87 88 1 m 1.0 Foliated basalt

1% pyrite 51 7 8 1 m 0.628 Qz-cb-cpy-py.veinlets in granodiorite 50 54 56 2 m 0.17 Foliated basic dyke,

5% qz-cb veinlets 50 64.5 66.5 2 m 0.2 Magnetic Granodiorite dyke, 1%py 50 76.5 79.5 3 m 0.274 Magnetic Granodiorite dyke, 0.5%py 50 88.5 90.5 2 m 0.44 Foliated basic dyke, 0.5%py +qz-cb veinlets 50 123.5 125.5 2 m 0.4 Foliated basalt, 2%py

Numerous narrow (1-3m) goldbearing (from 0.5 to 18 g/t gold) structures with centimetric quartz (pyrite-chalcopyrite) veinlets and/or disseminated (1-4%) pyrite were hit by late 2019 drilling near WTS gold-in-soil anomalies.

ROBINO BRECCIA

Gold mineralization associated with Robino breccia is controlled by NNW to NS structures, including fractures, quartz stringers/veinlets, and shear zones, recalling geological context of Heberto. Channel sampling across breccia indicates that clasts are barren and mineralization occurs in altered breccia matrix. Mineralized breccias are often associated with intense hydrothermal activity in cupolas and apophysis above porphyry intrusions. Source of gold could be located in root zone of Robino breccia or could have migrated in nearby structure. This also suggests possible occurrence of magmatic-hydrothermal breccias near Heberto showing 3.5 km to the south.

Flat tension high-grade quartz-pyrite veins (up to 94 g/t gold) associated with foliated eastern margin of NNW Robino breccia are reminiscent of flat quartz-pyrite-magnetite veins associated with NNW shears observed at Heberto. They were observed on a surface of 2-3m x 20m along a N-S foliated basic dyke, but not in hole 39, though two one-meter long channel samples had returned 5 g/t Au / 1 m each.

Hole 40 tested a NE chargeable induced polarization anomaly adjacent to Robino breccia. It intercepted fractured tonalite with 1-2%pyrite between 53-85m and sericitic magmatic-hydrothermal Robino breccia with 2-3% disseminated pyrite between 85-155 m (0.01g/t Au). Robino breccia is locally injected by minor metric feldspar-phyric diorite dykes with 2-4% pyrite. An adjacent sericitic foliated/fractured zone with 1%pyrite assayed 2.26 g/t Au over 1 m (0.404 g/t gold over 6 m).

Holes 2019

Robino From To Length (m) g/t Au Comment 39 3 6 3 0.085 Tonalite breccia, lightly sericitized,

2-3% pyrite 40 85 136 51 0.01 Tonalite breccia, strongly sericitized,

2-3% pyrite 40 155 159.5 4.5 0.5206 Foliated tonalite, very strongly sericitized 1% pyrite 40 158.5 159.5 1 2.26 Pyrite-rich stringers in foliated tonalite, very strongly sericitized 40A 160 269 109 0.015 Tonalite breccia, strongly sericitized,

2-3% pyrite 40A 287 294.5 7.5 0.077 Tonalite strongly sericitized & albitized

1-2% pyrite 42 306 310 4 0.061 Tonalite breccia lightly sericitized

1% py

Hole 40A tested SW extension of Robino breccia. It intersected fractured tonalite with 1-2% pyrite between 85-160m and sericitic magmatic-hydrothermal Robino breccia with 1-2% disseminated pyrite between 160-269 m (0.015g/t Au). Robino breccia is injected by numerous metric feldspar-phyric diorite dykes with 2-4% pyrite. These are known as favorable gold metallotect in the region. An adjacent sericitic-albite fractured zone with 1-2% pyrite yielded 0.077g/t Au/7.5m (287-294.5m). This hole confirms N230 strike, dip 25-35 degree to the SW of the Robino breccia.

Hole 42 tried to test the N290/30 Robino breccia and adjacent circular low magnetic & resistive anomaly. It intersected poorly fractured tonalite with pyrite traces between 160-303m and sericitic magmatic-hydrothermal Robino breccia with 1% disseminated pyrite between 303-310m (0.061g/t Au) at the bottom. This hole was stopped due to bad ground conditions. Robino breccia is usually injected by metric feldspar-phyric diorite dykes with 2-4% pyrite, so this hole was did not reach it.

Similarities of Robino geochemistry with Heberto diorite suggest they may both represent apophysis of deep gold-bearing intrusions injected along favorable NNW structures. Both Robino & Heberto magmatic phases are distinctive of Mistumis pluton.

Favorable area where NE-SW Robino breccia cuts NNW Heberto shears should be checked (systematically resampled for magnetite or pyrite-rich quartz vein/veinlet) at surface.

Road accessible wholly-owned (no royalties) AU33 gold property covers a prospective 20 km strike of Lower Eastmain greenstone belt, a few km west of Eastmain-1 hydropower facilities, James Bay Eeyou Istchee. It is underlain by large Mistumis intrusion which DIOS proved to be gold-bearing through a large series of gold showing and prospect discoveries, often in association with smaller intrusions.

Core was logged under supervision of Harold Desbiens Geo M.Sc., Qualified Person, and split in two for sampling following standard industry procedures including quality controls and duplicates and assayed for gold at ALS Global laboratory in Val d’Or by fire assay with atomic absorption or gravimetric finish.

