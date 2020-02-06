Camino Announces Appointment to the Board

Edmonton, February 6, 2020 - Camino Minerals Corp. (TSXV: COR) (WKN: A116E1) ("Camino" or the "Company") Chairman Keith Peck is pleased to announce that Mr. Olav Langelaar has joined the Board of Directors of Camino.

Mr. Langelaar is currently a Managing Director at Dundee Goodman Merchant Partners, a division of Goodman & Company, Investment Counsel Inc. with offices in Toronto and Vancouver. He previously served as a Managing Director at Primary Capital Inc and as Director, for Dundee Securities Investment Banking from 2007 to 2011. Prior to that he had international industry experience, including roles with Ospraie Gold and Amerigo Resources (VP Corporate Development), Placer Dome (Manager of Corporate Finance and Insurance), Cameco, Cominco, and Agrium (Engineer, Maintenance and Construction). Mr. Langelaar has in excess of 25 years experience in the Canadian capital markets with specific expertise in mining operations and investment banking. He earned his Bachelor of Applied Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Waterloo, and an MBA from the Richard Ivey School of Business. He is also a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia.

Mr. Jeremy Yaseniuk has resigned as a member of the Board of Directors effective February 5, 2020. On behalf of the Board of Directors, we thank Mr. Yaseniuk for his service and wish him well with his future endeavors.

Options

The Company has granted incentive stock options to various directors, and officers to purchase up to 2,500,000 common shares of the Company on or before February 6, 2025, at an exercise price of $0.16 per share.

About Camino Minerals Corporation

Camino is a discovery and development stage copper exploration company. The Company is focused on advancing its high-grade, Chapitos copper project located in Peru, towards potential resource delineation and new discoveries. The Company seeks to acquire a portfolio of advanced copper assets that have the potential to deliver copper into an electrifying copper intensive global economy. For more information, please refer to Camino's website at www.caminominerals.com.

