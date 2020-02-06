Pacific Rim Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAWS.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 06, 2020 -- Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp. (the “Company” or “Pacific Rim Cobalt”) (CSE: BOLT) (FRANKFURT: NXFE) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) for aggregate gross proceeds of $742,164.48. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to fund development of its nickel-cobalt business in Indonesia as well as general working capital purposes.

Pursuant to the Offering, the Company will issue 6,184,704 units (each a “Unit”) at a price of $0.12 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one (1) transferable Common Share purchase warrant (each, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one (1) Common Share for one year at an exercise price of $0.16 per Common Share.

In connection with the Offering, the Company will pay a 5% fee in cash to eligible finders who introduce subscribers to the Offering.

All securities issued under the Offering, including securities issuable on exercise thereof, are subject to a four month resale restriction.

The Offering is expected to close imminently.

About Pacific Rim Cobalt

Pacific Rim Cobalt is a Canadian‐based exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of production grade cobalt and nickel deposits, key raw material inputs for the growing lithium‐ion battery industry. Visit https://pacificrimcobalt.com/ to find out more.

Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.

Ranjeet Sundher – President and CEO

(604) 922-8272

rsundher@pacificrimcobalt.com

Steve Vanry – CFO & Director

(604) 922-8272

steve@vanrycap.com

Sean Bromley – Director & Investor Contact

(778) 985-8934

sean@theparmargroup.com

