Affinity Metals Corp. Announces $1,000,000 Financing

Vancouver, February 6, 2020 - Affinity Metals Corp. (TSXV: AFF) ("the Corporation") ("Affinity") today announced that it will be offering on a non-brokered private placement basis ("the Offering") up to 5,000,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.20 per Unit for proceeds of $1,000,000 if the Offering is fully subscribed.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Corporation ("Common Share") and one non-transferrable Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant may be exercised for one additional Common Share at a price of $0.30 for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Offering.

The securities will be offered to qualified purchasers in reliance upon exemptions from prospectus and registration requirements of applicable securities legislation.

Insiders may participate in the Offering. A finder's fee in cash or shares may be paid to arm's length finders in relation to this Offering. This private placement financing is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Affinity

Affinity is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing the Regal polymetallic project located near Revelstoke, British Columbia, Canada.

Information related to the Corporation and the Regal project can be found on the Corporation's website at:

www.affinity-metals.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Robert Edwards, CEO and Director of Affinity Metals Corp.

The Corporation can be contacted at: info@affinity-metals.com or by phone 604-227-3554

