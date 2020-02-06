Royal Road Minerals Announces Resignation of Director

Toronto, February 6, 2020 - Royal Road Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: RYR) ("Royal Road Minerals" or the "Company") announces that Daniel De Narvaez has resigned as a director of the Company. Mr De Narvaez informed the Company that it was necessary for him to step down from the Company's Board of Directors at this time in order to fulfill the increased demands of another professional commitment arising from recent related positive developments.
Peter Mullens, Chairman of Royal Road Mineral, stated; "Daniel was instrumental in assisting Royal Road in establishing and building its business in Colombia. While we are sad to see him go, we understand Daniel's need to step down from the Board and to focus on his other professional commitment and we wish him and his family all the very best for the future."
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For further information please contact: Dr. Timothy Coughlin President and Chief Executive Officer
