Fremont Gold Increases Financing to $1.47 Million

Vancouver, February 7, 2020 - Fremont Gold Ltd. (TSXV: FRE) (FSE: FR2) (OTC Pink: USTDF) ("Fremont" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that due to strong demand, the Company is increasing the previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") from $1,020,000 (see news release dated January 24, 2020) to $1,470,000. Net proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for general working capital and for a drill campaign at the recently acquired Griffon gold project (see news release dated December 18, 2019).

Griffon gold project

Griffon is a past-producing gold mine located at the southern end of the Cortez Trend, approximately 75 kilometres southwest of Ely, and is accessed via paved highway and forest service roads. Mineralization at Griffon is Carlin-style and is comparable to the mineralization found at the Emigrant/Rain mine and the Alligator Ridge mine (incorporated into Kinross Gold Corp.'s Bald Mountain mine in the mid-1990s).

Griffon was first drilled in 1988 and a limited amount of shallow drilling (214 drill holes in total) focused on delineating the Discovery Ridge and Hammer Ridge deposits, leaving the remainder of the property essentially untested.

From 1997-1999, Alta Gold Co. ("Alta") produced approximately 90,000 ounces of gold at an average grade of 1.03 grams/tonne gold from Discovery Ridge and Hammer Ridge in an oxide heap-leach operation. Alta reported a number of unmined drill intercepts to the southwest of Hammer Ridge, including drill hole GR97-175 which returned 57.9 metres at 0.86 g/t gold, and proposed expanding Hammer Ridge before operations ceased.

Griffon hosts numerous untested geochemical, gravity and stratigraphic targets. The Pilot Shale horizon - the primary gold host at Fiore Gold Ltd.'s nearby Pan Mine - has not been adequately tested, and the Joana/Chainman transitional horizon, which hosts gold at Griffon, may be concealed underneath and within the Blackrock Fault, a regional scale structure that transects the property. Lastly, there is also potential in and around the pits, as demonstrated by drill hole GR97-175.

Underexplored and last drilled in the 1990s, Griffon offers multiple opportunities for the discovery of a Carlin-type gold deposit.

Private placement

The Private Placement will be comprised of up to 24,500,000 units at a price of $0.06 per unit (the "Units") for gross proceeds of up to $1,470,000 (increased from a previously announced offering of up to 17,000,000 Units at a price of $0.06 for gross proceeds of up to $1,020,000).

Each Unit will be comprised of a common share of the Company and one share purchase warrant. Each share purchase warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at a purchase price of $0.10 per for a period of 12 months following the closing of the Private Placement.

Fremont may pay a cash finder's fee equivalent to up to 7% of the gross proceeds of the Private Placement and issue share purchase warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") to finder's equivalent to up to 7% of the number of common shares included in the private placement. Each Finder's Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a purchase price of $0.10 for a period of up to 12 months following closing of the Private Placement.

Closing of the Private Placement and the payment of any finder's fees will be subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The securities offered will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from the registration requirements.

All securities issued pursuant to the private placement will be subject to a four month hold period under Canadian securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, as applicable.

Qualified person

The content of this news release was reviewed by Dennis Moore, Fremont's President, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Fremont Gold

Fremont's mine-finding management team has assembled a portfolio of high-quality gold projects in Nevada's most prolific gold trends. Fremont's gold projects include Griffon, Cobb Creek, North Carlin, Goldrun, and Hurricane. We are aligned with our shareholders: Insiders own more than 20% of Fremont.

Forward looking statements

Certain statements and information contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, which are referred to collectively as "forward-looking statements". The United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements and information regarding possible events, conditions or results of operations that are based upon assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action. All statements and information other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "seek", "expect", "anticipate", "budget", "plan", "estimate", "continue", "forecast", "intend", "believe", "predict", "potential", "target", "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", "hope", "will be", "expected" and similar words or phrases (including negative variations) suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Forward-looking statements in this and other press releases include but are not limited to the potential for the discovery of a Carlin-type deposit and regulatory approvals. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Fremont undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this press release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

