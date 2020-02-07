Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Hornby Bay Announces Closing of Royalty Sale

15:01 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Toronto, February 7, 2020 - Hornby Bay Mineral Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: HBE) (the "Company") announces that, further to its press release of January 30, 2020, it has completed the sale of its 5% net smelter return royalty (the "Royalty") on the Copper Mountain mine located in southern British Columbia near the town of Princeton. The Company received the initial cash payment of $2,500,000 from Copper Mountain Mine (BC) Ltd. and a promissory note in the amount of $2,500,000, representing the balance of the $5,000,000 purchase price, which is due on February 1, 2021.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Arvin Ramos, Chief Financial Officer
Tel: (416) 271-3877

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/52226


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Hornby Bay Mineral Exploration Ltd.

Hornby Bay Mineral Exploration Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2JD2E
CA4405533031
www.hornbybay.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2020.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap