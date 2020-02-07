Hornby Bay Announces Closing of Royalty Sale

Toronto, February 7, 2020 - Hornby Bay Mineral Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: HBE) (the "Company") announces that, further to its press release of January 30, 2020, it has completed the sale of its 5% net smelter return royalty (the "Royalty") on the Copper Mountain mine located in southern British Columbia near the town of Princeton. The Company received the initial cash payment of $2,500,000 from Copper Mountain Mine (BC) Ltd. and a promissory note in the amount of $2,500,000, representing the balance of the $5,000,000 purchase price, which is due on February 1, 2021.
