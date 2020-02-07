Private Placement of Units

Vancouver, February 7, 2020 - Cache Exploration Inc. (the "Company", or "Cache"), (TSXV:CAY), announces that further to its news release dated January 10, 2020 the Company has changed the terms of its non-brokered private placement of common shares.

The Company now intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 100,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.01 per Unit for aggregate proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the "Private Placement"). Each Unit will consist of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share (a "Warrant Share"), up to a total of 50,000,000 Warrant Shares, at a Warrant exercise price of $0.02 exercisable for a period of 12 months from the date of closing.

In connection with the Private Placement, the Company may pay finders' fees in cash or securities or a combination of both, as permitted by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

The Company has applied for a waiver from the Exchange's minimum price requirements pursuant to Exchange Corporate Finance Bulletin dated April 7, 2014. Waiver of the minimum price is at the discretion of the Exchange.

Closing of the Private Placement is subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period in accordance with applicable securities legislation. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement to fund exploration on the Kiyuk Lake Property, for current liabilities and for general working capital purposes.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Cache Exploration Inc.

"Jack Bal"

Jack Bal

Chief Executive Officer

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Jack Bal

Tel. 604-306-5285

jackbalyvr@gmail.com

