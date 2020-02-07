LiCo Energy Grants Stock Options

Vancouver, February 7, 2020 - LiCo Energy Metals Inc. ("the Company" or "LiCo") (TSXV:LIC) (OTC:WCTXF) announces that it has granted stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company to purchase an aggregate 2,500,000 common shares in the capital of the Company. The stock options are exercisable for a term of five years from the date of grant at an exercise price of $0.05 per share. All stock options are granted in accordance with the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The stock options granted are also subject to a four month and a day hold period from the date of grant in accordance with applicable securities laws.

LiCo Energy Metals Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company whose primary listing is on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's focus is directed towards exploration for high value metals integral to the manufacture of lithium ion batteries.

Ontario Cobalt Properties: The Company has entered into an Option Agreement with Surge Exploration Inc. ("Surge") whereby Surge can earn an undivided 60% interest in the Glencore Bucke and the Teledyne Cobalt Properties, located in Cobalt Ontario, subject to certain cash, share and exploration payments to LiCo. Upon Surge having exercised the Option, Surge will have earned an undivided 60% interest in the Cobalt Properties, and the parties will enter into a Commercially Reasonable and Definitive Joint Venture Agreement.

LiCo has received an independent third-party fairness opinion from an experienced and qualified P.Geo. relating to the Cobalt Properties. The fairness opinion confirms and concludes the terms of the Option Agreement between the Company and Surge is fair to the shareholders of the Company.

Nevada Black Rock Desert Lithium Project:

The Company has entered into an option agreement whereby the Company may earn an undivided 100% interest, subject to a 3% NSR, in the Black Rock Desert Lithium Project in southwest Black Rock Desert, Washoe County, Nevada.

