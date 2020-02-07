Ivanhoe Mines Reports That a Contractor's Employee Passed Away Due to Complications from a Broken Bone Incurred in a Workplace Accident at the Kamoa-Kakula Project

Kolwezi, February 7, 2020 - Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) deeply regrets to report that a contractor's employee passed away yesterday due to fat embolism syndrome causing severe brain damage following a broken bone incurred in a workplace accident on January 21, 2020 at the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Fat embolism syndrome is a rare, but life-threatening complication of long bone fractures. The accident resulting in the broken bone involved a contractor-operated underground utility vehicle at the Kakula Mine.

Tony Giardini, Ivanhoe's President, said, "We are all deeply saddened by the unfortunate loss of life and our thoughts are with the family, friends and coworkers of the deceased at this time. Safety for everyone at our projects remains our highest priority and we will redouble our efforts to ensure that these types of accidents never happen again."

The Kamoa-Kakula Copper Project is a joint venture between Ivanhoe Mines (39.6%), Zijin Mining Group (39.6%), Crystal River Global Limited (0.8%) and the DRC government (20%).

