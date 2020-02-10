Nubian Announces Annual Meeting Results

Menü Artikel
ABBOTSFORD, Feb. 10, 2020 - Nubian Resources Ltd. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: NBR) is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders held January 29, 2020 (the "Meeting"). A total of 16,508,500 common shares of the Company were voted at the Meeting representing approximately 54.5% of the total number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company. All matters presented at the Meeting were unanimously approved by shareholders including the re-election of directors Markus Janser, Chairman, Martin Walter, David Fynn and Larry Treadgold, the election of new directors Scott Jobin-Bevans and Campbell Smyth, the appointment of Morgan & Company LLP Chartered Accountants as Auditors for the ensuing year and re-authorization of the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan.

In connection with the election of Campbell Smyth, the Company announces a grant of 150,000 stock options, pursuant to its stock option plan, exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.12 until February 7, 2023.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Martin Walter, Chief Executive Officer, Nubian Resources Ltd., at 416 389 5692 or martin@nubianr.com
