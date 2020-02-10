Belo Sun Announces the Appointment of Peter Nixon as Lead Independent Director

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2020 - Belo Sun Mining Corp. (“Belo Sun” or the “Company”) (TSX: BSX) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Peter Nixon as the new lead independent director of the Company.



Mr. Nixon has served on the boards of several publicly traded mining companies and has successfully guided many of them through the permitting and development stages. Mr. Nixon is a graduate from McGill University.

Mr. Nixon replaces Mr. Bruce Humphrey on the Board of Directors of Belo Sun. The Company would like to thank Mr. Humphrey for his tremendous contributions in the advancement of the Volta Grande Project.

About Belo Sun Mining

Belo Sun is a Canadian-based mining company with a portfolio of gold-focused properties in Brazil. The Company is currently focused on the development of the Volta Grande Gold Project. Belo Sun trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “BSX”. For more information, please visit www.belosun.com or contact Investor Relations at +1 (416) 309-2137.

Caution regarding forward-looking information:

This press release contains "forward looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the appointment and resignation of directors. Generally, forward looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". The Company has based its production forecasts on the results of the feasibility study (please see the related technical report available on www.sedar.com or the Company’s website for details on the underlying assumptions and parameters. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; the actual results of current exploration activities; other risks of the mining industry and the risks described in the annual information form of the Company. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.