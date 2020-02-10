Vanstar Announces the Appointment of Freeform Communications Inc. as Investor Relations and Online Marketing for Western Canada

LA PRAIRIE, Feb. 10, 2020 - Vanstar Mining Resources has appointed Freeform Communications Inc. as Investor Relations in Western Canada as well as their Online Marketing services.



Freeform Communications Inc. is a Vancouver based Investor Relations and Online Marketing Firm. With over ninety years of combined experience, specializing in a full range of investor relations and capital market services, Freeform has represented a wide array of public and private clients along the way and has assisted many in achieving their targeted goals.

Robert Ferguson, President of Freeform Communications states: “We are delighted to be working with Vanstar and their team of professionals. We are impressed with the Company’s fundamentals and with the opportunities that lie within. We look forward to introducing the Company to a wider audience within the investment community and in assisting the Company broaden in it’s shareholder base”.

“Freeform’s appointment will increase the company’s visibility and the audience in the Western Canada. Robert has lots of experience in that field and he sees a huge potential of Vanstar which can only be positive for improving the shareholders value”, commented Mr. Guy Morrissette, President and CEO of the Company.

Under the terms of the agreement, Freeform Communications Inc. will receive 250,000 stock options that can be exercised on or before February 9, 2021 at a price of $0.50 per share. The Company is also granting 800,000 stock options to two directors that can be exercised on or before February 9, 2025 at a price of $0.50 per share and 300,000 stock options to consultants that can be exercised on or before February 9, 2021 at a price of $0.50 per share.

The TSX Venture Exchange and its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) assume no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Sources:

Sébastien Plouffe, VP – Public Relations 514-947-2272

Gary Claytens, VP – Western Corporate Development 604-761-3233

Robert Ferguson, IR – Western Canada 604-999-5546

info@rvanstar.com

www.vanstarmining.com