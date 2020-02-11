Pretivm Provides Notice of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Operational and Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call Details

VANCOUVER, Feb. 10, 2020 - Pretium Resources Inc. (TSX/NYSE:PVG) (“Pretivm” or the “Company”) will release fourth quarter and year-end 2019 operational and financial results pre-market on Wednesday, February 12th, 2020. The webcast and conference call to discuss Q4 and year-end 2019 will take place Wednesday, February 12th, 2020 at 7:00 am PT (10:00 am ET) and can be accessed at www.pretivm.com.
Fourth quarter and year-end 2019 Webcast and conference call details:
Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 7:00 am PT (10:00 am ET)
Webcast
www.pretivm.com
Toll Free (North America)
1-800-319-4610
International and Vancouver
604-638-5340
Updated Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Estimates
Updated Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates for the Valley of the Kings and an updated life of mine plan for the Brucejack Mine is expected to be provided later in the first quarter of 2020.
About Pretivm
Pretivm is a low-cost intermediate gold producer with the high-grade gold underground Brucejack Mine.
