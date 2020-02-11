Rockwealth Resources Corp. Files Technical Report

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES./

KELOWNA, BC, Feb. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Rockwealth Resources Corp. ("Rockwealth" or the "Company") (TSXV: RWR) is pleased to announce that a technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report for Rockwealth Resources Corp. on the Uluktau and Alai-Karabiy Gold Licenses, Kyrgyz Republic" and dated effective December 22, 2019, prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), has been filed under the Company's SEDAR profile in connection with its proposed reverse takeover transaction with Realgold Resources Corp. (the "Transaction").

The Transaction is subject to a number of terms and conditions, including (among other things), the filing of a filing statement, financing, and the approval of the Exchange.

It is anticipated that trading of the Company's shares will remain halted until completion of the Transaction.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Dev Randhawa"

Dev Randhawa

President and Director

