Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces 6-Month Warrant Extension Granted to Investec Bank

02:00 Uhr  |  Accesswire

LONDON, February 11, 2020 - Anglo Pacific Group PLC ("Anglo Pacific", the "Company") (LSE:APF) (TSX:APY) has agreed to provide a six month extension to the warrants previously granted to Investec Bank PLC ("Investec", the "Holder") on 10 February 2017 which were due to expire on 10 February 2020. The extension was granted as a result of the Holder being restricted from exercising its warrants for a period of time over the past twelve months, as a result of being in possession of inside information in relation to potential transactions being contemplated by the Company.

There are no changes to the term of the warrants and as such the 294,695 warrants are exercisable at a subscription price of 158.00p until 10 August 2020.

This announcement is intended to satisfy DTR Rule 6.1.9.

For further information:

Anglo Pacific Group PLC
Julian Treger - Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Flynn - Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Website:

www.anglopacificgroup.com

Berenberg

+44 (0) 20 3207 7800

Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Wyllie / Detlir Elezi

Peel Hunt LLP

+44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Ross Allister / James Bavister

RBC Capital Markets

+44 (0) 20 7653 4000

Farid Dadashev / Marcus Jackson / Jamil Miah

Capital Market Communications Limited (Camarco)

+44 (0) 20 3757 4997

Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / James Crothers

Notes to Editors

About the Company

Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to develop a leading international diversified royalty and streaming company with a portfolio centred on base metals and bulk materials, focusing on accelerating income growth through acquiring royalties on projects that are currently cash flow generating or are expected to be within the next 24 months, as well as investment in earlier stage royalties. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties to shareholders as dividends.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Anglo Pacific Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/575993/Anglo-Pacific-Group-PLC-Announces-6-Month-Warrant-Extension-Granted-to-Investec-Bank


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Anglo Pacific Group Plc

Anglo Pacific Group Plc
Bergbau
Großbritannien
871733
GB0006449366
www.anglopacificgroup.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2020.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap