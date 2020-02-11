Government of Canada invites Defense Metals Corp. to Critical Minerals Industry Day in Toronto, Feb. 11th, 2020

VANCOUVER, Feb. 11, 2020 - Defense Metals Corp. ("Defense Metals") (DEFN: TSX-V / DFMTF: OTCQB / 35D: FSE) is pleased to announce The Government of Canada has invited Defense Metals to Critical Minerals Industry Day, on February 11, 2020, at the MaRS Discovery District in Toronto, ON.

Critical minerals are of increasing strategic importance in global value chains. Canada has the potential to increase and establish production of certain critical minerals, to enhance and develop related processing capacities, and to support secure supply chains for trusted international partners.

To that end, this Industry Day will bring together a diverse array of stakeholders from upstream mining and exploration, midstream refining and processing and downstream end-use and manufacturing industries, as well as from federal, provincial and territorial governments, to kick-start stakeholder engagement across the entire critical minerals value chain.

The Government is seeking input on the risks, opportunities, and barriers facing industry, as well as recommendations for action for industry and governments to strategically position Canadian critical minerals for global success, capital market confidence, and investments.

About Defense Metals Corp.

Defense Metals is an advanced mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition of mineral deposits containing metals and elements commonly used in the electric power market, military, national security and the production of green energy technologies, such as, high strength, light weight, rare earth magnets. Defense Metals' primary focus is to exercise its option to acquire 100% of the 1,708 hectare Wicheeda Rare Earth Element Project. Defense Metals Corp. trades in Canada under "DEFN" on the TSX Venture Exchange, the United States, under "DFMTF" on the OTCQB and the German, Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol of "35D".

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Defense Metals Corp.