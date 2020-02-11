Vertical Exploration Moves Forward to Register its St-Onge Wollastonite as an Approved Supplement for the Canadian Agricultural and Cannabis Industries

VANCOUVER, February 11, 2020 - VERTICAL EXPLORATION INC. (TSXV:VERT) ("Vertical" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update regarding registration of its high-quality St-Onge Wollastonite for use as an approved supplement for both the Canadian agricultural and cannabis/hemp industries.

Vertical and its distribution partner, Wollammo Distribution Inc. (Wollammo), have moved forward to seek registration of Vertical's St-Onge Wollastonite as a Supplement under the Fertilizer Act established by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA). Vertical and Wollammo have engaged Ms. Niki Nickel, Compliance Manager, QA, to help the companies move forward with the registration process in an expedited fashion, given the importance and market appeal that this registration will bring to Vertical and Wollammo.

Ms. Nickel has recently reviewed Wollammo's compliance data documents and believes the Wollammo product, which consists of 100% St-Onge Wollastonite, meets the criteria for registration as a Supplement under the Canadian Fertilizer Act established by CFIA and the Safe Foods for Canada Act SOR 2018-108. Subsequently, a letter of intent will be filed as soon as possible for Vertical's Wollastonite in the form of a Pre-Market Application Submission (PASO) at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

Wollammo's compliance data shows that the St-Onge Wollastonite improves soil structure, supports plant growth and improves crop yields which are characteristics defined by CFIA as supplements under the Canadian Fertilizers Act and Regulations. Agriculture Canada Standards have been consolidated into the Safe Foods for Canada Act SOR 2018-108, which also includes related and consequential amendments to Section 88 of the Fertilizer Act and to Section 103 of the CFIA Act. Supplements registered under CFIA are therefore included in the Safe Foods for Canada Act, and can be used for Farm, Lawn and Garden uses.

Ms. Nickel, who has completed registrations in more than 60 Countries and U.S. States (including CFIA registration, REACH, and EPA in the U.S. States) and has also worked with several specialty fertilizer companies to complete label revisions and registration, states that ""I'm excited to help Wollammo move ahead with registration as a supplement with CFIA."

Peter P. Swistak, President/CEO of Vertical Exploration Inc., commented: "I'm thrilled that, with the strong support of our distribution partner Wollammo, we have been able to move ahead so quickly to seek registration for Vertical's Wollastonite under both the Agriculture Canada Standards Safe Foods for Canada Act SOR 2018-108 and the Canadian Fertilizer Act established by CFIA. Approval under these important Acts will pave the way for significant market awareness and future sales of our St-Onge Wollastonite, and also help provide verification that the Wollammo Wollastonite product has the highly sought after characteristics that agriculture and cannabis/hemp growers alike are looking for in a premium supplement."

Vertical will provide a further update as soon as the registration process has been completed.

ABOUT VERTICAL EXPLORATION

Vertical Exploration's mission is to identify, acquire, and advance high potential mining prospects located in North America for the benefit of its stakeholders. The Company's flagship St-Onge Wollastonite property is located in the Lac-Saint-Jean area in the Province of Quebec.

