Ceylon Graphite Achieves 99.9997% Graphite Purity, Exceeding Lithium Ion Battery Requirements

VANCOUVER, Feb. 11, 2020 - Ceylon Graphite Corp. (“Ceylon Graphite” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: CYL) (OTC: CYLYF) (FSE: CCY) is very pleased to announce that it has achieved 99.9997% Cg purity utilizing a thermal purification process with vein graphite from our K1 Mine. In addition to these positive, high-purity graphite results, it is important to note that Thermal Purification is environmentally responsible and sustainable and does not utilize acids that are commonly regarded as dangerous and environmentally harmful. (I.e. Hydrofluoric acid - as is a standard used in Chinese graphite purification for spherical graphite for battery grade graphite). The main market driver moving forward for natural graphite will be from lithium ion battery anode requirements that will require a minimum of 99.95% Cg for use in batteries.



Flake Graphite Projects aspiring to produce purified graphite for various secondary applications require Primary Processing of mined graphitic material which typically grades less than 20% Cg in the ground. This adds to higher OPEX and CAPEX requirements. Ceylon Vein Graphite requires no primary processing. “As mined” vein graphite grading > 90% Cg in the ground only requires sizing prior to the purification furnace.

About Ceylon Graphite Corp.

Ceylon Graphite, is a public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (CYL: TSX-V), that is in the business of mining for graphite, plus the exploration for and development of graphite mines in Sri Lanka. The Government of Sri Lanka has granted the Company an IML Category A license for its K1 site and exploration rights in a land package of over 120km². These exploration grids (each one square kilometer in area) cover areas of historic graphite production from the early twentieth century and represent a majority of the known graphite occurrences in Sri Lanka. Graphite mined in Sri Lanka is known to be some of the purest in the world, and currently accounts for less than 1% of the world graphite production.

Further information regarding the Company is available at www.ceylongraphite.com

QUALIFIED PERSON

Donald K. D. Baxter, P.Eng., Director of Ceylon Graphite Corp., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("N.I. 43-101") guidelines, and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release.

