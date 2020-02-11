Prosper Gold Mobilizes Drill to the Wydee Project  Matachewan Ontario

VANCOUVER, Feb. 11, 2020 - Prosper Gold Corp. (“Prosper Gold” or the “Company”) (TSXV: PGX) announces that drilling will commence at the Wydee Project (the “Property”). The first work follows up at the RQ8 target (previously called the Arcuate) with four diamond drill holes.



The RQ8 target, an aeromagnetic low zone over syenite surrounded by mafic and intermediate volcanic rocks, was tested in 2017 with seven holes. Quartz veins up to 3m were intersected with the most notable result 7.74 g/t Au from 247-249m in S042. The intersection is a 2m quartz vein in an 8m section of anomalous gold in syenite quartz porphyry.

“The discovery of mineralized quartz veins at the boundary between syenite and greenstone combined with the geological setting and magnetic data warrants additional drilling at the RQ8 target.” commented Peter Bernier, CEO.

Map showing project locations is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fb716288-bbf3-4ad3-92a5-a77be8af6f6c

Map Showing Geology, Airborne Magnetic Data, & 2017 DDH is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/33e692b4-9bc3-4a40-85b1-28b4f1160a90

RQ8 Target



The RQ8 is a 2 km long zone marked by a pronounced low in the total magnetic field and strong gravity, radiometric, and resistivity contrast that runs northeast between the Argyle, McGill and Sunisloe gold occurrences. The feature, roughly orthogonal to the volcanic sequence, terminates at its north over the west margin of a syenite stock. The 2017 drilling showed that the magnetic low reflects northeast trending 2.5 km long syenite terminated abruptly in the southwest by Abitibi greenstone across a sheared zone. The boundary between the syenite and greenstone is interpreted as of a steep dipping northwest trending sheared fault zone that bounds the greenstone. Drilling will test this interpreted faulted shear zone near the 7.74 g/t Au intersection.

Prosper’s current drilling is on claims under option from O3 Mining Inc. (For details see the Company’s March 1, 2016 News Release)

