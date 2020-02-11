Menü Artikel
Skeena Intersects 14.82 g/t AuEq Over 31.30 Metres at Eskay Creek

08:00 Uhr  |  Accesswire
VANCOUVER, February 11, 2020 - Skeena Resources Limited (TSX.V:SKE) (OTCQX:SKREF) ("Skeena" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional gold-silver drill results from the

2019 Phase I surface drilling program at the Eskay Creek Project ("Eskay Creek") located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. Four surface drill rigs were utilized for the 2019 Phase I program in the 21A, 21E and HW Zones to infill and upgrade areas of Inferred resources to the Indicated classification. Drill hole results reported in this release are from the 21A, 21E and HW Zones. Reference images are presented at the end of this release as well as on the Company's website.

Phase I Eskay Creek Drilling Highlights:

  • 11.53 g/t Au, 247 g/t Ag (14.82 g/t AuEq) over 31.30 m (SK-19-172) - 21A Zone
  • 15.02 g/t Au, 70 g/t Ag (15.96 g/t AuEq) over 18.26 m (SK-19-171A) - 21A Zone
  • 1.51 g/t Au, 355 g/t Ag (6.24 g/t AuEq) over 21.00 m (SK-19-201) - 21E Zone
  • 2.83 g/t Au, 44 g/t Ag (3.42 g/t AuEq) over 25.00 m (SK-19-208) - 21E Zone

Gold Equivalent (AuEq) calculated via the formula: Au (g/t) + [Ag (g/t) / 75]. Reported core lengths represent 80-100% of true widths and are supported by well-defined mineralization geometries derived from historical drilling. Grade capping of individual assays has not been applied to the Au and Ag assays informing the length weighted AuEq composites. Processing recoveries have not been applied to the AuEq calculation and are disclosed at 100%. Samples below detection limit are nulled to a value of zero.

2019 Drilling Continues to Intersect Increased Grades, While Confirming Widths

Infill drilling within the 21A Zone continues to improve upon historically defined grades as demonstrated by 2019 Phase I drill hole SK-19-172 which intersected 14.82 g/t AuEq over 31.30 metres. This drilling confirms the 21A Zone thickness as indicated by the nearest historical drill hole in the current mineral resource model which is located 20 metres down-dip and intersected slightly lower grade mineralization of 7.63 g/t AuEq over 26.90 metres (CA89-080).

Likewise, additional up-dip confirmation was provided by drill hole SK-19-061 which averaged 10.56 g/t AuEq over 27.50 metres and correlates very well with previously reported thickness from 2018 Phase I drill hole SK-18-023 that intersected 14.57 g/t AuEq over 31.50 metres.

Mineralization within this portion of the 21A Zone is dominantly hosted within the footwall rhyolite sequence with only a minor contribution from the mudstones (refer to attached section).

Current Status - Eskay Creek Drilling

Four surface-based drill rigs are currently on site at Eskay Creek. The Company anticipates commencement of the surface 2020 Phase I infill and exploration drilling program in mid-February 2020. The remaining analytical results from the 2019 Phase I drilling program will be disclosed once all information has been received and validated.

About Skeena

Skeena Resources Ltd. is a junior Canadian mining exploration company focused on developing prospective precious metal properties in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The Company's primary activities are the exploration and development of the past-producing Eskay Creek mine, which contains a combined Indicated and Inferred 4Moz, 4.4 g/t gold-equivalent open-pit resource. The Company recently completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) on Eskay Creek which highlights an after-tax NPV5% of C$638M, 51% IRR and a 1.2-year payback. Skeena is also exploring the past-producing Snip gold mine.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Skeena Resources Ltd.,

Walter Coles Jr.
President & CEO

Qualified Persons

Exploration activities at the Eskay Creek Project are administered on site by the Company's Exploration Managers, Colin Russell, P.Geo. and Adrian Newton, P.Geo. In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Paul Geddes, P.Geo. Vice President Exploration and Resource Development, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has prepared, validated and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release. The Company strictly adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines in conducting, documenting, and reporting its exploration activities on its exploration projects.

Quality Assurance - Quality Control

Once received from the drill and processed, all drill core samples are sawn in half, labelled and bagged. The remaining drill core is subsequently securely stored on site. Numbered security tags are applied to lab shipments for chain of custody requirements. The Company inserts quality control (QC) samples at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks and reference materials with all sample shipments to monitor laboratory performance. The QAQC program was designed and approved by Lynda Bloom, P.Geo. of Analytical Solutions Ltd., and is overseen by the Company's Qualified Person, Paul Geddes, P.Geo, Vice President Exploration and Resource Development.

Drill core samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry's analytical facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia for preparation and analysis. The ALS facility is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed and 1kg is pulverized. Analysis for gold is by 50g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption (AAS) finish with a lower limit of 0.01 ppm and upper limit of 100 ppm. Samples with gold assays greater than 100ppm are re-analyzed using a 50g fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish. Analysis for silver is by 50g fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish with a lower limit of 5ppm and upper limit of 10,000ppm. Samples with silver assays greater than 10,000ppm are re-analyzed using a gravimetric silver concentrate method. A selected number of samples are also analyzed using a 48 multi-elemental geochemical package by a 4-acid digestion, followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy (ICP-MS) and also for mercury using an aqua regia digest with Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish. Samples with sulfur reporting greater than 10% from the multi-element analysis are re-analyzed for total sulfur by Leco furnace and infrared spectroscopy.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

Certain statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward looking information" and "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. These statements and information are based on facts currently available to the Company and there is no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements and information may be identified by such terms as "anticipates", "believes", "targets", "estimates", "plans", "expects", "may", "will", "could" or "would". Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the realization of resource and reserve estimates, metal prices, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes and other matters. While the Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Table 1: Eskay Creek Project 2019 Phase I length weighted drill hole gold and silver composites:

HOLE-ID

FROM (m)

TO (m)

CORE LENGTH (m)

AU (g/t)

AG (g/t)

AUEQ (g/t)

ZONE

SK-19-096

4.70

5.50

0.80

0.49

47

1.12

21A

SK-19-096

32.50

33.00

0.50

0.61

18

0.85

21A

SK-19-100

ASSAYS PENDING

SK-19-101

22.16

22.70

0.54

1.28

5

1.35

21A

SK-19-128

ASSAYS PENDING

SK-19-130

ASSAYS PENDING

SK-19-133

1.40

3.35

0.03

<5

0.03

HW

SK-19-144

28.00

30.00

0.20

8

0.31

HW

SK-19-150

69.72

70.75

1.03

4.09

5

4.16

21A

SK-19-155

67.00

69.55

2.55

2.51

9

2.63

21A

SK-19-158

64.84

66.70

1.86

2.12

6

2.20

21A

SK-19-162

92.00

93.00

0.24

31

0.65

21A

SK-19-165

ABANDONED

21A

SK-19-165A

ABANDONED

21A

SK-19-165B

80.40

82.40

2.00

2.25

63

3.08

21A

SK-19-165B

87.77

100.55

12.78

2.34

5

2.41

21A

SK-19-165B

108.00

110.00

2.00

1.98

78

3.01

21A

SK-19-168

ABANDONED

21A

SK-19-168A

90.50

102.00

11.50

4.96

107

6.38

21A

SK-19-168A

108.50

113.00

4.50

1.10

5

1.17

21A

SK-19-171

ABANDONED

21A

SK-19-171A

98.24

116.50

18.26

15.02

70

15.96

21A

INCLUDING

100.30

101.50

1.20

13.25

<5

13.25

21A

AND

101.50

102.00

0.50

19.20

<5

19.20

21A

AND

104.50

106.00

1.50

10.05

61

10.86

21A

AND

106.00

107.50

1.50

41.50

200

44.17

21A

AND

107.50

109.00

1.50

26.90

288

30.74

21A

AND

109.00

110.50

1.50

14.30

224

17.29

21A

AND

110.50

112.00

1.50

24.80

5

24.87

21A

AND

112.00

113.00

1.00

15.45

8

15.56

21A

SK-19-171A

132.50

137.00

4.50

1.01

14

1.20

21A

SK-19-172

91.50

122.80

31.30

11.53

247

14.82

21A

INCLUDING

92.15

92.65

0.50

10.10

109

11.55

21A

AND

92.65

93.15

0.50

92.80

1,105

107.53

21A

AND

93.15

94.00

0.85

140.00

981

153.08

21A

AND

94.00

94.51

0.51

141.50

380

146.57

21A

AND

94.51

95.15

0.64

22.60

2,230

52.33

21A

AND

95.15

95.90

0.75

21.30

1,110

36.10

21A

AND

95.90

96.40

0.50

18.85

906

30.93

21A

AND

96.40

96.90

0.50

19.30

2,610

54.10

21A

AND

113.65

114.98

1.33

9.42

186

11.90

21A

SK-19-172

132.50

133.36

0.86

0.72

5

0.79

21A

SK-19-172

140.00

141.00

1.00

1.11

5

1.18

21A

SK-19-173

ABANDONED

21A

SK-19-173A

94.80

95.86

1.06

0.61

8

0.72

21A

SK-19-173A

98.65

101.00

2.35

2.62

5

2.68

21A

SK-19-174

91.48

102.05

10.57

3.36

9

3.48

21A

INCLUDING

95.00

96.00

1.00

12.65

<5

12.65

21A

SK-19-174

117.00

118.10

1.10

0.97

5

1.04

21A

SK-19-175

2.50

22.50

20.00

0.90

6

0.98

21A

SK-19-175

28.00

53.85

25.85

1.87

9

1.99

21A

SK-19-175

56.50

64.00

7.50

1.01

6

1.09

21A

SK-19-176

12.00

22.00

10.00

1.01

15

1.21

21A

SK-19-176

29.50

37.16

7.66

1.09

6

1.17

21A

SK-19-176

43.47

45.20

1.73

0.74

10

0.87

21A

SK-19-177

7.50

25.00

17.50

1.00

8

1.11

21A

SK-19-177

28.00

45.00

17.00

1.03

14

1.21

21A

SK-19-178

5.00

30.75

25.75

1.40

20

1.66

21A

SK-19-178

33.75

36.00

2.25

1.04

5

1.11

21A

SK-19-178

42.00

48.50

6.50

0.94

63

1.78

21A

SK-19-178

53.00

69.90

16.90

0.78

35

1.25

21A

SK-19-178

83.00

104.50

21.50

2.04

7

2.13

21A

SK-19-178

109.00

110.50

1.50

1.31

5

1.38

21A

SK-19-178

115.00

116.50

1.50

0.79

5

0.86

21A

SK-19-178

124.03

128.35

4.32

1.64

64

2.49

21A

SK-19-179

4.75

35.00

30.25

1.12

22

1.41

21A

SK-19-179

41.00

42.50

1.50

0.61

65

1.48

21A

SK-19-179

47.00

89.00

42.00

1.10

12

1.26

21A

SK-19-179

92.00

118.00

26.00

1.26

28

1.64

21A

SK-19-179

121.00

124.00

3.00

1.10

5

1.17

21A

SK-19-180

1.50

4.50

3.00

0.31

71

1.25

21A

SK-19-180

14.50

23.50

9.00

1.81

7

1.90

21A

SK-19-180

26.00

29.50

3.50

1.41

5

1.48

21A

SK-19-180

32.50

40.00

7.50

1.04

64

1.90

21A

SK-19-180

43.00

58.50

15.50

1.69

5

1.76

21A

SK-19-180

62.00

63.50

1.50

0.60

13

0.77

21A

SK-19-180

67.00

78.83

11.83

1.45

9

1.57

21A

SK-19-180

81.50

99.00

17.50

0.90

5

0.96

21A

SK-19-180

104.00

108.00

4.00

1.16

5

1.23

21A

SK-19-180

118.50

124.50

6.00

1.29

97

2.58

21A

SK-19-180

152.00

153.50

1.50

1.06

15

1.26

21A

SK-19-180

169.00

170.00

1.00

1.67

20

1.94

21A

SK-19-181

8.50

10.00

1.50

0.95

5

1.02

21A

SK-19-181

16.82

33.00

16.18

0.88

5

0.94

21A

SK-19-181

36.00

39.50

3.50

0.68

5

0.75

21A

SK-19-181

42.65

66.00

23.35

1.51

6

1.58

21A

SK-19-181

70.50

104.50

34.00

1.12

20

1.39

21A

SK-19-181

110.00

113.00

3.00

0.64

19

0.89

21A

SK-19-181

125.00

131.00

6.00

1.53

7

1.63

21A

SK-19-181

134.00

139.00

5.00

0.59

12

0.75

21A

SK-19-182

2.00

14.50

12.50

0.90

55

1.64

21A

SK-19-182

37.70

47.16

9.46

0.77

25

1.10

21A

SK-19-182

51.12

63.00

11.88

1.04

6

1.11

21A

SK-19-182

66.00

69.00

3.00

0.79

17

1.01

21A

SK-19-182

73.24

76.24

3.00

0.73

5

0.80

21A

SK-19-183

1.34

17.00

15.66

1.26

54

1.98

21A

SK-19-183

22.50

24.00

1.50

0.20

48

0.84

21A

SK-19-183

41.50

50.00

8.50

2.74

14

2.92

21A

INCLUDING

48.95

50.00

1.05

10.50

28

10.87

21A

SK-19-183

53.15

54.50

1.35

0.83

13

1.00

21A

SK-19-183

59.95

62.40

2.45

0.77

5

0.84

21A

SK-19-183

65.00

71.15

6.15

1.28

17

1.51

21A

SK-19-183

78.50

79.75

1.25

0.88

5

0.95

21A

SK-19-183

90.00

91.50

1.50

1.70

1,195

17.63

21A

SK-19-183

100.00

106.00

6.00

0.72

13

0.88

21A

SK-19-183

118.18

118.68

0.50

0.70

9

0.82

21A

SK-19-184

1.96

13.00

11.04

1.26

144

3.18

21A

INCLUDING

10.00

11.50

1.50

1.68

710

11.15

21A

SK-19-184A

2.05

15.50

13.45

1.06

34

1.51

21A

SK-19-184A

21.53

23.50

1.97

1.02

5

1.09

21A

SK-19-184A

41.00

61.50

20.50

1.05

12

1.21

21A

SK-19-184A

64.50

71.65

7.15

1.05

44

1.63

21A

SK-19-184A

96.30

99.15

2.85

1.42

5

1.48

21A

SK-19-184A

103.50

106.50

3.00

1.56

5

1.63

21A

SK-19-184A

115.38

116.00

0.62

0.77

5

0.84

21A

SK-19-185

1.50

5.00

3.50

2.80

56

3.55

21E

SK-19-186

1.41

8.00

6.59

8.73

27

9.09

21E

INCLUDING

3.81

5.00

1.19

20.70

98

22.01

21E

AND

5.00

6.50

1.50

17.45

13

17.62

21E

SK-19-187

8.50

10.00

1.50

1.15

175

3.48

21E

SK-19-187

31.00

32.00

1.00

1.07

5

1.14

21E

SK-19-188

13.00

14.50

1.50

0.71

5

0.78

21E

SK-19-188

17.17

18.27

1.10

1.48

5

1.55

21E

SK-19-189

19.00

20.00

1.00

0.75

5

0.82

21E

SK-19-189

29.10

37.00

7.90

1.06

7

1.16

21E

SK-19-189

43.00

53.10

10.10

1.13

5

1.19

21E

SK-19-190

31.30

32.50

1.20

0.65

8

0.76

21E

SK-19-190

37.00

45.50

8.50

1.13

8

1.24

21E

SK-19-191

15.48

15.98

0.50

0.89

5

0.96

21E

SK-19-191

20.00

29.50

9.50

1.71

27

2.06

21E

SK-19-191

41.50

43.00

1.50

0.80

5

0.87

21E

SK-19-192

6.00

7.50

1.50

0.81

8

0.92

21E

SK-19-192

14.40

15.60

1.20

0.73

5

0.79

21E

SK-19-192

24.00

31.74

7.74

1.48

40

2.02

21E

SK-19-192

41.50

42.64

1.14

0.72

5

0.79

21E

SK-19-193

5.50

8.00

2.50

0.76

6

0.84

21E

SK-19-193

13.00

14.25

1.25

1.60

5

1.66

21E

SK-19-193

18.00

43.50

25.50

1.76

21

2.04

21E

SK-19-194

0.87

2.50

1.63

2.77

18

3.01

21E

SK-19-194

10.00

14.50

4.50

1.23

16

1.44

21E

SK-19-194A

11.50

19.50

8.00

1.07

16

1.28

21E

SK-19-194A

29.00

31.50

2.50

3.95

5

4.02

21E

SK-19-195

8.00

14.37

6.37

1.51

50

2.18

21E

SK-19-195

17.00

18.38

1.38

0.53

13

0.70

21E

SK-19-195

52.00

56.00

4.00

2.32

5

2.38

21E

SK-19-196

2.93

5.90

2.97

0.90

5

0.97

21E

SK-19-196

11.72

14.00

2.28

1.59

20

1.86

21E

SK-19-196

17.67

22.00

4.33

2.66

116

4.20

21E

SK-19-197

8.00

10.79

2.79

0.73

10

0.86

21E

SK-19-198

11.00

12.50

1.50

25.80

94

27.05

21E

SK-19-198A

8.00

9.80

1.80

1.12

7

1.21

21E

SK-19-199

6.02

7.67

1.65

1.24

5

1.31

21E

SK-19-200

5.75

7.25

1.50

0.74

5

0.81

21E

SK-19-200

59.50

67.00

7.50

0.66

10

0.79

21E

SK-19-201

28.00

30.58

2.58

1.61

7

1.70

21E

SK-19-201

42.50

63.50

21.00

1.51

355

6.24

21E

INCLUDING

43.60

45.00

1.40

2.17

1,550

22.84

21E

AND

54.90

55.40

0.50

4.24

4,470

63.84

21E

SK-19-201

66.50

71.00

4.50

1.37

5

1.44

21E

SK-19-202

32.00

33.50

1.50

0.55

69

1.47

21E

SK-19-202

36.00

37.75

1.75

1.18

5

1.25

21E

SK-19-202

42.22

63.00

20.78

1.21

18

1.44

21E

SK-19-202

69.00

70.46

1.46

0.84

40

1.37

21E

SK-19-203

ABANDONED

21E

SK-19-203A

7.00

8.00

1.00

0.92

5

0.99

21E

SK-19-203A

34.00

34.50

0.50

1.11

9

1.23

21E

SK-19-203A

37.00

38.16

1.16

1.02

6

1.10

21E

SK-19-203A

46.50

54.50

8.00

0.82

7

0.91

21E

SK-19-203A

61.00

61.84

0.84

0.70

5

0.77

21E

SK-19-204

28.00

31.00

3.00

2.74

5

2.81

21E

SK-19-204

33.73

34.43

0.70

1.31

5

1.38

21E

SK-19-204

37.25

43.00

5.75

1.31

15

1.51

21E

SK-19-204

46.00

49.00

3.00

0.88

5

0.95

21E

SK-19-204

54.50

57.69

3.19

1.46

5

1.53

21E

SK-19-204

60.50

62.00

1.50

1.10

5

1.17

21E

SK-19-205

23.50

28.00

4.50

1.17

5

1.24

21E

SK-19-205

33.72

36.00

2.28

0.75

14

0.94

21E

SK-19-205

41.10

51.35

10.25

2.78

15

2.98

21E

SK-19-206

8.00

9.50

1.50

0.35

6

0.43

21E

SK-19-207

5.00

6.00

1.00

0.30

23

0.61

21E

SK-19-208

1.90

9.50

7.60

0.64

104

2.03

21E

SK-19-208

12.50

25.00

12.50

0.64

31

1.05

21E

SK-19-208

37.00

62.00

25.00

2.83

44

3.42

21E

SK-19-209

2.00

10.50

8.50

0.64

215

3.50

21E

INCLUDING

4.00

4.50

0.50

1.59

1,620

23.19

21E

SK-19-209

14.00

19.50

5.50

2.35

159

4.47

21E

INCLUDING

14.85

15.35

0.50

13.65

621

21.93

21E

SK-19-209

22.50

24.98

2.48

0.75

13

0.91

21E

SK-19-209

40.00

45.00

5.00

2.01

158

4.11

21E

INCLUDING

44.00

45.00

1.00

2.81

554

10.20

21E

SK-19-209

52.05

53.50

1.45

2.59

5

2.66

21E

SK-19-210

14.30

17.00

2.70

4.51

114

6.02

21E

SK-19-210

30.00

39.50

9.50

0.88

48

1.53

21E

SK-19-210

42.90

44.00

1.10

0.85

205

3.58

21E

SK-19-211

14.00

17.30

3.30

4.39

105

5.79

21E

SK-19-211

26.50

41.50

15.00

1.06

60

1.86

21E

SK-19-211

65.50

91.00

25.50

1.31

12

1.46

21E

SK-19-212

7.38

14.00

6.62

3.68

35

4.15

21E

SK-19-212A

4.25

20.00

15.75

2.06

26

2.40

21E

SK-19-213

7.14

20.32

13.18

1.36

29

1.75

21E

SK-19-213

22.43

23.45

1.02

1.00

17

1.23

21E

SK-19-213

31.94

35.00

3.06

1.34

35

1.81

21E

SK-19-214

6.24

20.40

14.16

3.67

25

4.00

21E

SK-19-214

24.08

34.50

10.42

0.88

17

1.11

21E

Gold Equivalent (AuEq) calculated via the formula: Au (g/t) + [Ag (g/t) / 75]. Reported core lengths represent 80-100% of true widths and are supported by well-defined mineralization geometries derived from historical drilling. Length weighted AuEq composites were constrained by geological considerations. Grade capping of individual assays has not been applied to the Au and Ag assays informing the length weighted AuEq composites. Processing recoveries have not been applied to the AuEq calculation and are disclosed at 100%. Samples below detection limit were nulled to a value of zero.

Table 2: Mine grid Phase I drill hole locations and orientations:

HOLE-ID

EASTING

NORTHING

ELEVATION

LENGTH (m)

AZIMUTH

DIP

SK-19-096

9904.0

9951.0

992.8

45.0

286.0

-45.0

SK-19-100

9973.0

10139.0

972.6

41.4

73.2

-59.8

SK-19-101

9973.0

10139.0

972.6

42.0

130.4

-65.5

SK-19-128

10086.0

10527.0

941.0

36.0

161.6

-60.3

SK-19-130

10086.0

10527.0

941.0

40.0

210.7

-55.1

SK-19-133

9925.1

10847.4

874.1

25.0

181.3

-50.4

SK-19-144

9933.1

10744.1

909.8

44.0

188.7

-65.7

SK-19-150

9709.7

10093.7

1019.8

86.0

187.6

-53.0

SK-19-155

9765.3

9994.8

1039.8

95.0

73.2

-85.4

SK-19-158

9763.8

9996.1

1040.8

86.0

273.6

-75.5

SK-19-162

9796.4

10027.9

1043.1

107.0

278.2

-72.0

SK-19-165

9871.3

10116.9

1031.0

11.0

126.7

-57.7

SK-19-165A

9871.3

10116.9

1031.0

25.4

133.0

-57.4

SK-19-165B

9871.3

10116.9

1031.0

110.0

131.6

-57.3

SK-19-168

9905.7

10160.8

1030.1

29.0

106.2

-49.5

SK-19-168A

9905.7

10160.8

1030.1

122.0

105.5

-52.0

SK-19-171

9883.2

10165.3

1034.8

66.0

106.4

-62.4

SK-19-171A

9883.2

10165.3

1034.8

137.0

102.7

-63.3

SK-19-172

9883.0

10164.5

1035.3

146.0

119.2

-52.7

SK-19-173

9893.6

10198.7

1034.8

23.0

107.8

-65.4

SK-19-173A

9893.6

10198.7

1034.8

125.0

115.7

-65.7

SK-19-174

9894.1

10198.4

1034.5

125.0

112.3

-56.2

SK-19-175

9876.9

9909.0

1023.2

65.0

281.4

-88.1

SK-19-176

9871.2

9896.3

1022.4

45.2

178.9

-66.0

SK-19-177

9870.7

9895.9

1021.8

45.0

0.0

-90.0

SK-19-178

9860.3

9891.2

1018.5

146.0

289.0

-85.2

SK-19-179

9859.9

9891.4

1022.1

155.0

316.9

-78.0

SK-19-180

9859.7

9938.1

1024.7

171.7

246.5

-89.8

SK-19-181

9860.4

9937.7

1026.3

155.0

146.8

-82.0

SK-19-182

9861.5

9874.6

1021.2

137.0

59.0

-85.8

SK-19-183

9858.5

9874.6

1026.6

122.0

288.8

-85.7

SK-19-184

9860.0

9874.6

1020.5

20.0

205.1

-82.0

SK-19-184A

9860.0

9874.6

1020.5

116.0

190.8

-82.8

SK-19-185

10136.0

10246.7

974.7

35.0

72.1

-53.0

SK-19-186

10135.1

10246.0

975.0

35.0

174.1

-86.2

SK-19-187

10135.4

10276.0

983.3

32.0

239.0

-89.4

SK-19-188

10145.5

10267.4

982.8

50.0

185.3

-64.7

SK-19-189

10102.8

10252.5

968.2

56.0

229.5

-59.8

SK-19-190

10103.9

10251.5

966.3

65.0

261.0

-72.1

SK-19-191

10103.9

10251.5

966.3

56.0

185.3

-72.4

SK-19-192

10106.1

10250.3

965.7

62.0

186.0

-54.0

SK-19-193

10104.7

10251.6

965.7

50.0

144.9

-53.2

SK-19-194

10151.4

10318.9

983.1

16.0

215.7

-79.8

SK-19-194A

10151.4

10318.7

983.4

47.0

226.4

-78.9

SK-19-195

10150.7

10318.7

983.3

56.0

226.5

-62.2

SK-19-196

10151.3

10318.7

982.7

50.0

174.3

-64.0

SK-19-197

10152.6

10318.6

982.8

53.0

121.2

-71.6

SK-19-198

10152.7

10318.2

982.6

14.0

45.0

-80.0

SK-19-198A

10152.7

10318.2

982.6

56.0

61.9

-80.0

SK-19-199

10152.4

10319.4

981.9

56.0

45.5

-61.1

SK-19-200

10079.8

10263.8

966.1

77.0

39.7

-81.4

SK-19-201

10082.8

10261.9

969.3

77.0

58.5

-61.1

SK-19-202

10082.8

10261.6

969.6

77.0

61.1

-72.6

SK-19-203

10082.3

10262.4

968.4

14.0

83.2

-80.1

SK-19-203A

10082.3

10262.4

968.4

71.0

85.7

-79.2

SK-19-204

10082.7

10260.3

969.8

68.0

86.0

-64.8

SK-19-205

10083.4

10260.1

969.1

65.0

82.4

-50.5

SK-19-206

10145.5

10267.4

982.8

50.0

277.9

-88.5

SK-19-207

10147.3

10267.0

981.8

47.0

129.6

-66.3

SK-19-208

10119.8

10303.5

979.5

62.0

150.9

-67.0

SK-19-209

10119.9

10303.5

980.9

65.0

149.0

-51.4

SK-19-210

10077.8

10286.2

977.7

86.0

54.0

-81.5

SK-19-211

10078.5

10285.6

977.7

92.0

57.5

-74.4

SK-19-212

10134.8

10336.7

983.7

14.0

38.8

-67.6

SK-19-212A

10134.8

10336.7

983.7

41.0

25.4

-71.0

SK-19-213

10134.2

10336.8

984.2

35.0

255.7

-51.8

SK-19-214

10134.4

10337.1

985.2

41.0

320.3

-79.8

CONTACT:

Walt Coles Jr.,
President & CEO
Kelly Earle, Vice President Communications
Email: kearle@skeenaresources.com
Tel: (604) 684-8725

SOURCE: Skeena Resources Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/575954/Skeena-Intersects-1482-gt-AuEq-Over-3130-Metres-at-Eskay-Creek


