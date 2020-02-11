Leocor Ventures Inc. Signs Letter of Intent with Enigma Resources LLC

Vancouver, February 11, 2020 - Leocor Ventures Inc. (the "Company" or "Leocor") (CNSX:LECR.CN) is pleased to announce that it has signed a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Enigma Resources LLC, a private corporation, regarding its Rockland property ("Rockland") located in Lyon County, Nevada. The LOI provides Leocor with an exclusive due diligence period for considering a possible acquisition or other transaction relating to Rockland.

About the Rockland Project

Rockland is a 1,467-acre gold project located in the Walker Lane Belt, Nevada, USA. Rockland encompasses the old Rockland Mine, and has been the site of modern exploration conducted by companies such as Hecla Mining and B2Gold.

"We think Rockland has potential, so we're going to get into the due diligence phase with the hopes it will meet our criteria for acquisition," said CEO, Alex Klenman. "The historical numbers are solid, there has been some excellent work done in the past. Almost 80 holes have been drilled and there have been some lengthy intercepts. We look forward to learning more about the project," continued Mr. Klenman.

About Leocor Ventures Inc.

Leocor is a British Columbia based company involved in the acquisition and exploration of copper-gold porphyry mineral properties, with a focus in Canada. Leocor is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "LECR". Leocor has an option agreement on the Shotgun Property in the Lillooet Mining Division near Pemberton, British Columbia, pursuant to which Leocor has the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Shotgun Property on the terms and conditions set out therein.

Contact Information

Leocor Ventures Inc.

Zula Kropivnitski, Chief Financial Officer

Email: zkropivnitski@preaknessgroup.com

Telephone: (604) 681-0084

