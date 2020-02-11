American Battery Metals Corporation's Business Verticals are Drawing Interest from Auto and Battery Manufacturers

INCLINE VILLAGE, February 11, 2020 - American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) (the "Company"), an American-owned advanced technology battery recycling and resource production company based in Nevada, today discussed why automakers are taking a keen interest in building relationships with battery metals resource and production companies.

Near the end of 2019, Tesla's Founder and CEO Elon Musk told a technology audience, "There's not much point in adding product complexity if we don't have enough batteries." In a follow up tease, he said, "We might get into the mining business."

Musk's comments are emblematic of the sentiment of global automakers who are shifting their focus from internal combustion engine (ICE) powered vehicles to Electric Vehicles (EV). This is causing many automakers to seek relationships directly with upstream suppliers of critical minerals. Battery metals- like lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum- are fundamental to the manufacture of the batteries that power electric vehicles.

American Battery Metals Corp. CEO Doug Cole says, "It makes sense that automakers want to forge relationships with companies that bring metals like lithium to the market. But they don't really need or want to get into the mining business; they simply want to guarantee a steady, trusted supply of resources so they can accurately plan and deliver on their EV production forecasts."

What inspires confidence for automakers in such a direct relationship? After all, car makers make cars. Resource production companies mine for raw materials.

"Confidence in any relationship comes from trust," says Cole. "Automakers and investors alike need to know that a supplier of raw materials is consistent in its ability to execute. At American Battery Metals Corporation, we're more than a resource production company. We are also developing our extraction technology and battery recycling process, which demonstrates a unique, closed loop vertical integration strategy that focuses on both the short and long term needs of the market."

American Battery Metals Corp. (www.batterymetals.com) (OTCQB:ABML) is an American-owned, advanced technology battery recycling and resource production company based in Nevada. The company is focused on its lithium-ion battery recycling and resource production projects in Nevada, with the goal of becoming a substantial domestic supplier of battery metals to the rapidly growing electric vehicle and battery storage markets.

