Universal Copper Announces Share Consolidation and Private Placement of up to $600,000

VANCOUVER, February 11, 2020 - Universal Copper Ltd. ("UNV", "Universal Copper" or the "Company") (formerly Tasca Resources Ltd.) (TSXV:UNV) announces the Company's Board of Directors has approved and the Company will, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, be completing a share consolidation on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation common share for every three (3) pre-consolidation common shares (the "Consolidation"). The Company will not be seeking a new name or trading symbol.

Currently there are 38,352,272 common shares issued and outstanding and after the Consolidation there will be approximately 12,784,091 common shares issued and outstanding. The Company will not be issuing fractional post-Consolidation common shares to shareholders in connection with the Consolidation. Each fractional share remaining after conversion that is less than 1/2 of a share will be cancelled and each fractional share that is at least 1/2 of a share will be changed to one whole share.

The proposed 3:1 Consolidation will be immediately followed by a private placement of up to 10,000,000 (post consolidation) shares at $0.06 per (post consolidation) share for gross proceeds of up to $600,000 subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance. The Board of Directors believe that the restructuring of the Company's shares will help to facilitate the proposed private placement financing.

The private placement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance and the resulting post consolidated securities proposed for issuance will be subject to a four month and a day hold period. The proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for settling certain accounts payable and working capital for the funding of existing operations. The Private Placement will be completed pursuant to certain exemptions from prospectus requirements under applicable securities laws.

