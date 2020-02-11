Lithium Corporation Hughes Tonopah Option

ELKO, February 11, 2020 - Lithium Corp. (OTCQB:LTUM) ("LTUM" or "the Company"), a North American company focused on energy metals for the growing energy storage sector and high tech industries, is pleased to announce the Company's 25% owned subsidiary Summa, LLC (Summa) recently signed a Letter of Intent with 1237025 BC Ltd, and its subsidiary 1237025 Nevada Inc., (collectively 123) wherein 123 can earn a 100% interest in Summa's property here, subject to a 0.50% Net Smelter Revenue interest by issuing cash and shares at predetermined intervals, and by performing work on the property.

Under the agreement 123 would pay $400,000 to Summa in semi-annual installments, and issue $400,000 worth of stock in similar installments over the next five years. Additionally 123 must perform $1.5 million dollars worth of work on the property over five years. As previously mentioned Summa would retain a 0.50 % Net Smelter Revenue royalty on the property once 123 has earned its interest. Lithium Corp. staff will continue to provide consultative services for the project on an as-needed basis.

About Lithium Corporation

Lithium Corp. is an exploration company based in Nevada devoted to the exploration for energy storage related resources throughout North America, and looking to capitalize on opportunities within the ever-expanding next generation energy storage markets. The Company maintains a strategic alliance with Altura Mining, an ASX listed Lithium mining company that is currently producing at near nameplate capacity at its 100% owned world-class Pilgangoora lithium pegmatite mine in Western Australia. Website: www.lithiumcorporation.com

