Crystal Lake Mining Corporation Announces the Share Exchange Ratio and an Update Regarding

VANCOUVER, Feb. 11, 2020 - Crystal Lake Mining Corporation (TSXV: CLM / OTC: SIOCF / FSE: SOG-FF) ("Crystal Lake" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated January 13, 2020 and January 28, 2020, an aggregate of 10,000,000 common shares (the "Spinco Shares") of Sassy Resources Corporation ("Spinco") will be distributed to the shareholders of the Company (the "CLM Shareholders") in connection with the plan of arrangement (the "Plan of Arrangement") among the Company, Spinco and the CLM Shareholders.The share conversion factor is 0.066708 (the "Conversion Factor"). In accordance with the Plan of Arrangement, the Conversion Factor was determined by dividing 10,000,000 (ten million) by 149,907,933, which is the number of common shares of the Company (the "CLM Shares") outstanding as at the close of business on February 10, 2020 (the "Record Date").

The CLM Shareholders who hold CLM Shares as at the Record Date will receive for every one CLM share held 0.066708 of a Spinco share (one Spinco Share with respect to every 14.9907 CLM Shares).



The Payable Date, Record Date, Due Bill Trading Date, Ex-Distribution Date and Due Bill Redemption Date are as set forth below.





Distribution per Share: 0.066708 of a Spinco share for every one Company share Payable Date: February 18, 2020 Record Date: February 10, 2020 Due Bill Trading Date: February 7, 2020 Ex-Distribution Date: February 19, 2020 Due Bill Redemption Date: February 20, 2020