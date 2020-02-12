President Trump Requests US$1.5 Billion Over 10 Years to Establish United States Uranium Reserve

VANCOUVER, February 12, 2020 - Azarga Uranium Corp. (TSX:AZZ)(OTCQB:AZZUF)(FRA:P8AA) ("Azarga Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that President Trump's fiscal 2021 budget proposal has requested an annual allocation of US$150 million for a 10-year period, totaling US$1.5 billion, to establish a United States uranium reserve, noting that "establishing a uranium reserve provides assurance of availability of uranium in the event of a market disruption and supports strategic U.S. fuel cycle capabilities."

Blake Steele, President and CEO stated, "We commend the President's recognition of the importance of the United States nuclear fuel cycle and specifically the uranium sector. President Trump's proposed fiscal 2021 budget requests US$1.36 billion for the office of nuclear energy, which includes US$150 million (US$1.5 billion for 2021 to 2030) to establish a strategic United States uranium reserve. The budget proposal from President Trump confirms the administration's commitment to reviving the United States nuclear fuel cycle, of which uranium mining is a critical component."

Steele further noted, "Our flagship asset, the advanced stage Dewey Burdock In-Situ Recovery Uranium Project in South Dakota, USA (the "Dewey Burdock Project"), is one of the preeminent undeveloped uranium projects in the United States. A robust Preliminary Economic Assessment was recently filed for the Dewey Burdock Project, which estimated direct cash costs of US$10.46 per pound of production and low initial capital expenditures of US$31.7 million. This, coupled with the positive Atomic Safety and Licensing Board decision on the Nuclear Regulatory Commission license and the Environmental Protection Agency permit advancements in 2019, continues to de-risk the Dewey Burdock Project and pave the way towards construction. The Company anticipates being well positioned to realize the benefits of the administration's support of the United States nuclear industry."

On 15 July 2019, the Company announced that President Trump had established the United States Nuclear Fuel Working Group (the "NFWG") to develop recommendations for reviving and expanding domestic nuclear fuel production. The Company also noted that President Trump acknowledged that the "United States uranium industry faces significant challenges in producing uranium domestically and that this is an issue of national security." The proposed fiscal 2021 budget "addresses immediate challenges to the production of domestic uranium and reflects the Administration's NFWG priorities. The NFWG will continue to evaluate issues related to uranium supply chain and fuel cycle."

About Azarga Uranium Corp.

Azarga Uranium is an integrated uranium exploration and development company that controls ten uranium projects and prospects in the United States of America ("USA") (South Dakota, Wyoming, Utah and Colorado), with a primary focus of developing in-situ recovery uranium projects. The Dewey Burdock in-situ recovery uranium project in South Dakota, USA (the "Dewey Burdock Project"), which is the Company's initial development priority, has received its Nuclear Regulatory Commission License and draft Class III and Class V Underground Injection Control ("UIC") permits from the Environmental Protection Agency (the "EPA") and the Company is in the process of completing other major regulatory permit approvals necessary for the construction of the Dewey Burdock Project, including the final Class III and Class V UIC permits from the EPA.

SOURCE: Azarga Uranium Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/576143/President-Trump-Requests-US15-Billion-Over-10-Years-to-Establish-United-States-Uranium-Reserve