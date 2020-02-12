US Lithium Corp. (BioELife Corp.) Releases ChiroRub 2000, the Next Generation CBD Pain Cream

HENDERSON, Feb. 12, 2020 - US Lithium Corp. (OTC QB: LITH) (the “Company”), soon to be renamed BioELife Corp., is pleased to announce that it has completed production and began shipping its latest pain cream, ChiroRub 2000. The proprietary formulation, containing 2,000 mg of CBD, has been doctor and patient tested and is one of the most effective pain relief creams currently available on the market today. ChiroRub 2000 was developed in conjunction with leading physicians, chiropractors, and medical professionals who evaluated and validated the product’s efficacy throughout several developmental phases.



Matthew DeNomme, principal with CBDNext, stated “We are proud to be a master distributor of ChiroRub 2000. After extensive research, we’re confident that ChiroRub 2000 is the most effective pain cream on the market and is priced at an exceptional value for our customers.”

“ChiroRub 2000 is one of our first product launches and has been validated through a network of medical professionals. It is one step toward our goal of improving people’s lives through the use of non-addictive remedies that provide relief and are cost effective,” stated Gregory Rotelli, Chairman of the Board and President of LITH. Mr. Rotelli also stated, “This further reflects our continuing commitment to product development in conjunction with our medical professional advisors and customers."

BioELife partners with well-known farmers, certified contract manufacturers and key distributors to produce and distribute exceptional products at the lowest possible cost. Current products now include CBD Gummies, high quality hemp pre-rolls, and bulk premium flower in addition to ChiroRub 2000. Several of these products are being marketed by medical networks in various combination packages to maximize patient benefits and efficacy. Positive testimonials continue to substantiate the Company’s products’ effectiveness.

About the Company

US Lithium Corp.’s new strategic direction as BioELife Corp. was created by successful pharmaceutical entrepreneurs dedicated to using nature’s resources to fight pain and infection while reducing the dependency on opioids and their terrible side effects. The Company is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the emerging Cannabinoid market that is growing at phenomenal rates and is expected to reach $20 Billion over the next five years. The Company has created a ‘seed to shelf’ value-added product development and marketing organization with direct contracts for raw materials, scientific proprietary formulation, manufacturing, and distribution of medically focused Cannabinoid products. In order to better reflect this new strategic direction, the Company is in the process of changing its name to BioELife, and its trading symbol, both of which should be completed within the next thirty days.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Disclaimer: This press release contains statements, which may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of US Lithium Corp. and members of their management and Board of Directors as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Important factors currently known to management that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-statements include fluctuation of operating results, the ability to compete successfully and the ability to complete before-mentioned transactions. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.

