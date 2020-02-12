Queen's Road Capital Announces Private Placement & Appointment of Mr. Don Roberts

Hong Kong, February 12, 2020 - Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd. (TSXV: QRC) (the "Company", "Queen's Road Capital" or "QRC") is pleased to announce that it is undertaking a private placement of 132,615,753 shares at a share price of $0.40 for gross proceeds of $53,046,301.

As mentioned in the press release dated 3 February 2020, Queen's Road Capital is issuing 106,750,003 shares to the following investors either directly or through their investment companies ("Investor Group") for total gross proceeds of $42,700,000:

Corom: 36,210.990 shares

Squadron Resources: 36,210.990 shares

Investor X: 19,119,403 shares

Directors & Officers: 8,690,642 shares

Investor Y: 6,517,978 shares

In addition, the Company is issuing 25,865,750 shares to other investors at a share price of $0.40 for total gross proceeds of $10,346,300. The Company may upsize the private placement. Closing will occur as soon as practical following receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Queen's Road Capital has raised a total of approximately $84,000,000 since completing its change of business transaction on 3 February 2020. These funds will be used for investment and for general corporate purposes.

Appointment of Mr. Don Roberts to the Board of Directors

Queen's Road Capital is also pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Don Roberts as a non-executive director of the Company.

Based in Hong Kong, Mr. Roberts was Group Deputy Chief Financial Officer of Hutchison Whampoa Limited ("HWL") for 23 years until his retirement in 2011. HWL is a multinational conglomerate, part of the Cheung Kong Group of Companies founded by Mr. Li Ka-shing, which now trades as CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, a US$30 billion company. Mr. Roberts currently serves as an Independent Non-executive Director of listed companies HK Electric Investments Ltd. and CK Asset Holdings Ltd. He is also an Independent non-executive Director of Welab Bank Limited. Mr. Roberts is a member of the Listing Committee of the Main Board and GEM of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. In the past he has been a member of the Executive Committee of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong and is currently a Governor of the chamber. He has served in the past as a Governor of the Canadian International School of Hong Kong for 12 years and also on its finance committee. He also served as a member, including as the Deputy Chairman, of the Professional Conduct Committee of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Professional Accountants ("HKICPA") for nine years. Mr. Roberts holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree. He is a Chartered Accountant with the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada, Alberta and British Columbia and a Fellow of the HKICPA.

Queen's Road Capital also wishes to announce the completion of the previously announced appointment of Mr. Michael Cowin as a non-executive director of the Company. Effective today, the Board of Directors of the Company consists of 5 directors: Mr. Warren Gilman (Hong Kong, executive), Mr. Alex Granger (Hong Kong, executive), Mr. Don Roberts (Hong Kong, non-executive), Mr. John Anderson (Canada, non-executive) and Mr. Michael Cowin (Australia, non-executive).

Queen's Road Capital intends to become a leading financier to the global resource sector. The Company is a resource focused investment company, making investments in privately held and publicly traded resource companies. It is intended that the Company will acquire and hold securities for both long-term capital appreciation and short-term gains, with a focus on convertible debt securities and resource projects in advanced development or production located in safe jurisdictions.

