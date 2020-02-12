Harte Gold Announces Executive Management Changes

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2020 - Harte Gold Corp. (“Harte Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX: HRT / OTC: HRTFF / Frankfurt: H4O) is pleased to announce the appointment of Graham du Preez as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective March 2, 2020. Rein Lehari will continue to serve as Chief Financial Officer on an interim basis until such time.



Mr. du Preez is a senior executive with more than 20 years of finance experience, including leadership roles in a complex, publicly-traded, international mining company as well as junior mining companies. Most recently, he was the Chief Financial Officer of Alloycorp Mining Inc. and Buffalo Coal Corp., both controlled by a mining-focused private equity fund as well as the Chief Financial Officer of Uranium One Inc. from June 2010 until April 2013. Prior to joining Uranium One, Graham held positions in the financial services industry, with a focus on treasury and asset management. Graham qualified as a Chartered Accountant in South Africa and holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting) Honours degree and an Honours Diploma (Tax) from the University of Johannesburg.

Sam Coetzer, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company commented: “Graham is a seasoned financial executive with experience managing operating assets and will be a valuable addition to this team and I am looking forward to integrating him into our new team.” Mr. Coetzer added: “I would also like to thank Rein for all his efforts the past ten years. Rein has been instrumental in advancing the Sugar Zone Project from an exploration property into a producing gold mine. We wish Rein all the best in his future endeavours.”

Material Change Report

In its press release dated November 1, 2019, the Company announced adjusted 2019 production and guidance, which set out, among other things, that the lower than planned production rates were due to issues around mine development and stope availability. While this information was broadly disseminated to the market via press release on November 1, 2019, the Company subsequently filed a material change report on SEDAR on December 5, 2019 with respect to the adjusted 2019 production and guidance in response to an Ontario Securities Commission continuous disclosure review.

About Harte Gold Corp.

Harte Gold holds a 100% interest in the Sugar Zone Mine located in White River, Canada. The Sugar Zone Mine entered commercial production in 2019. The Company previously disclosed its production guidance for 2020 of 42,000 to 48,000 gold ounces (for more information refer to the Company’s News Release dated January 9, 2020). The Company has further potential through exploration at the Sugar Zone Property, which encompasses 79,335 hectares covering a significant greenstone belt. Harte Gold trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “HRT”, on the OTC under the symbol “HRTFF” and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol “H4O”.

