Share for debt transaction

MONTREAL, Feb. 12, 2020 - Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: GER) (“Glen Eagle” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that the President Jean Labrecque is purchasing a total of 500,000 shares from the treasury at yesterday price, $0.08 per share, for a total consideration of $40,000. This amount will be reduced from the debt the company has towards Mr. Labrecque. This debt was accumulated by unpaid salary to Mr. Labrecque in the last four months. Consequently, this represents a share for services rendered transaction. The transaction is subject to the approval of TSX Venture and non-interested shareholder’s at the annual meeting.



