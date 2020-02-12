GT Gold Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, Feb. 12, 2020 - GT Gold (TSX-V:GTT) (the “Company” or “GT Gold”) announces, pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan, the granting effective February 10, 2020, of 1,119,384 stock options to management, directors, and consultants to the Company at an exercise price of $1.35 per option, and valid for a period of five years from the date of grant. The options vest in three equal tranches as follows: one-third at one year from the date of grant, an additional third at two years from the date of grant, and the final third three years from the date of grant.

About GT Gold Corp

GT Gold is focused on exploring for base and precious metals in the geologically fertile terrain of British Columbia’s renowned Golden Triangle. The Company’s flagship asset is the wholly-owned, 46,827 hectare Tatogga property, located near Iskut, BC, upon which it achieved two significant discoveries in 2017 and 2018 at its Saddle prospect: a near surface bulk-tonnage and potential deep high-grade underground-style epithermal gold-silver vein system at Saddle South and, close by at Saddle North, a large-scale, richly mineralized porphyry gold-copper-silver intrusion.

