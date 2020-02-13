Bluestone Extends Development Drift and Samples 26.5 g/t Au Along 29.3 meters of Vein, Outlines Exploration Plans for 2020

Vancouver, February 13, 2020 - Bluestone Resources Inc. (TSXV: BSR) (OTCQB: BBSRF) ("Bluestone" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on underground development activities and on exploration and infill drilling at its Cerro Blanco gold project. Bluestone's 2020 drill program will primarily focus on infill drilling in the South Zone and build on the infill drill program recently completed in the North Zone of the deposit.

Underground Development Drift Sampling

The Company is pleased to report on further underground development work undertaken as part of an operational readiness and project de-risking initiative ahead of development. Two development drifts, on two individual veins, one located in the North Zone (VN_10) and the other in the South Zone (VS_10), were extended by blasting and mucking using Bluestone's mine equipment and personnel. Channel sampling of veins was undertaken at the drift face after each successive blast as the drift advanced. These new results have been combined with those announced previously (see press release dated September 4, 2019).

Drift N636 along Vein VN_10 in the North Zone was extended by 7.5 meters and averaged 18.8 g/t Au and 44 g/t Ag along its total length of 22.4 meters (26 samples)





Drift S314 along Vein VS-10 in the South Zone was extended by 7.7 meters and averaged 26.5 g/t Au and 122 g/t Ag along its total length of 29.3 meters (42 samples)

North Zone Drift N636 plans and sections with assay tables can be accessed by clicking HERE.

South Zone Drift S314 plans and sections with assay tables can be accessed by clicking HERE.

Sampling continues to demonstrate consistent high grades and widths with good continuity, in particular Vein VS-10 which showed an increase in grade in the last drift face sampled, averaging 37.9 g/t Au and 144.8 g/t Ag over 1.0 meter (6 samples).

Reconciliation of resource block model grades against available muck pile grades (ore and waste) for each drift showed positive results, demonstrating higher average mined grades over block model grades by 19% and 37% for drifts N636 and S314, respectively.

Sampling Methodology

For each face, channel samples were taken perpendicular across the vein and where possible along the roof of the drift at spacings of approximately 1.0 meter using a portable core saw. Sampled headings are approximately 3-4 meters apart (depending on the advance of each blast) and individual vein widths vary between 0.7 to 1.2 meters (VN_10) and 0.5 to 0.8 meters (VS_10). In each case, minimum sample widths of 1.0 meter were taken to include hanging wall and footwall dilution around the veins. Veins comprise white chalcedonic quartz and minor adularia with dark grey banding due to the inclusion of silver sulphides and gold.

The objective of this ongoing work is to improve orebody knowledge by providing valuable information on grade continuity, vein orientation and the applicability of mining methods.

Infill Resource Drilling

Bluestone recently announced an updated resource estimate (see press release dated November 6, 2019) that resulted from a successful infill drill program which was primarily focussed in the North Zone. The 2019 updated resource estimate established Measured and Indicated Resources of 1.43 Moz at 10.3 g/t Au, an increase of 18% over the previous estimate.

The updated estimate was the result of an additional 8,567 meters of drilling in 66 holes. The resource estimate reflects a better understanding of the geological model, supported by over 3 kilometers of underground infrastructure and 526 underground channel samples.

Bluestone's 2020 drill program will primarily focus on infill drilling in the South Zone and build on the infill drill program recently completed in the North Zone of the deposit. A total of 9,000 meters are planned from both surface and underground. The focus of the program will be the definition of extensions to key veins outside of the current resource estimate and conversion of Inferred Resources.

Drilling is underway from surface and within the underground workings with two drill rigs. Two additional rigs will be added and are expected to be operational in March.

David Cass, Vice President Exploration commented, "Our drill program at Cerro Blanco for 2020 has kicked off in earnest and we look forward to adding momentum and news flow with the addition of more drill rigs by March. Our knowledge of the high-grade vein swarms at Cerro Blanco continues to improve with every hole and we remain to be impressed by their continuity and predictability in our targeted drilling, which continues to be confirmed by sampling of drifts as we have advanced our trial underground development ."

Quality Analysis and Quality Control

Assay results listed within this release were performed by Inspectorate Laboratories ("Inspectorate"), a division of Bureau Veritas, which are ISO 17025 accredited laboratories. Logging and sampling are undertaken on site at Cerro Blanco by Company personnel under a QA/QC protocol developed by Bluestone. Samples are transported in security-sealed bags to Inspectorate, Guatemala City, Guatemala, for sample preparation. Sample pulps are shipped to Inspectorate Laboratories in Vancouver, BC, Canada or Reno, NV, USA, and assayed using industry-standard assay techniques for gold and silver. Gold and silver were analyzed by a 30-gram charge with atomic absorption and/or gravimetric finish for values exceeding 5 g/t Au and 100 g/t Ag. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the analysis of reagent blanks, reference material, and replicate samples. Quality control is further assured by Bluestone's QA/QC program, which involves the insertion of blind certified reference materials (standards) and field duplicates into the sample stream to independently assess analytical precision and accuracy of each batch of samples as they are received from the laboratory. A selection of samples is submitted to ALS Chemex Laboratories in Vancouver for check analysis and additional quality control.

Qualified Person

David Cass, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration, is the designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and verified that the technical information set out above in this news release is accurate, and therefore approves this written disclosure of the technical information.

About Bluestone Resources

Bluestone Resources is a mineral exploration and development company that is focused on advancing its 100%-owned high-grade Cerro Blanco Gold project located in Guatemala. A Feasibility Study on Cerro Blanco returned robust economics with a quick pay back. The average annual production is projected to be 146,000 ounces per year over the first three years of production with all-in sustaining costs of $579/oz (as defined per World Gold Council guidelines, less corporate general and administration costs). The Company trades under the symbol "BSR" on the TSX Venture Exchange and "BBSRF" on the OTCQB.

