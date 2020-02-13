Nighthawk Highlights NWT Government Strong Mandate for Support of Increased Resource Exploration and Development

TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2020 - Nighthawk Gold Corp. ("Nighthawk" or the "Company") (TSX: NHK; OTCQX: MIMZF) is pleased to report that the recently elected government of the Northwest Territories ("NWT"), has published the Mandate of the Government, 2019-2023 (the "mandate"), which outlines progressive initiatives with respect to the mineral resource industry and infrastructure improvements. Of the 22 priorities set by the government in October, the mandate includes objectives with respect to, increase resource exploration and development; strategic infrastructure investments; and settle and implement treaty, land, resources, and self-government agreements. Please follow this link for the full mandate as released last week.

Highlights:

Increase resource exploration and development: Renewed exploration activity is needed to restore levels of investment, partnership, employment, and growth in the NWT's economy



Make strategic infrastructure investments that connect communities, expand the economy or reduce the cost of living, including the Mackenzie Valley Highway, the Slave Geological Corridor and the Taltson Hydro Project: These projects will provide the foundational infrastructure to support an improved quality of life and lower cost of living for NWT residents, as well as support the expansion and diversification of the economy



Settle and implement treaty, land, resources, and self-government agreements: Concluding agreements with our Indigenous government partners will advance reconciliation, recognize and affirm Aboriginal and treaty rights, support program and service delivery by Indigenous governments set the stage for further economic development in the NWT

Dr. Michael Byron, President and Chief Executive Officer said, "We have been operating in the NWT since 2009 and have benefited from both territorial and Indigenous government support. We have enjoyed the ease of access to government representatives who have been extremely supportive of the industry and fostering growth for the territory. The newly elected government continues those efforts to encourage and facilitate resource development, foster economic viability for the people and ensure all stakeholders remain committed to a brighter future for the territory. Nighthawk is supportive of these initiatives and looks forward to their implementation and the resulting benefits that will flow to the NWT.

"We had the pleasure of catching up with the government at the recent AME Roundup conference in Vancouver and were greatly impressed with their energy and commitments as stated within the mandate. We continue to be thankful and proud to be working in the NWT."

About Nighthawk

Nighthawk is a Canadian-based gold exploration company with 100% ownership of a district-scale land position within the Indin Lake Greenstone Belt, located approximately 200 km north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada. Nighthawk is focused on advancing the Colomac Gold Project with a current inferred resource of 2.6 million ounces of gold (50.3 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.62 grams per tonne gold), as well as advancing its other regional gold deposits and showings within this largely underexplored Archean gold camp.

The Company has an experienced and dedicated team and is well funded to complete its goals and objectives over the next 12 months.

