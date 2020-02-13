Newmont Reports 2019 Gold Mineral Reserves of 100 Million Ounces, Largest in Company History

Newmont Corp. (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) (Newmont or the Company) reported gold Mineral Reserves (reserves) of 100.2 million attributable ounces for 2019 compared to 65.4 million ounces at the end of 2018, an increase of 53 percent after successfully completing two historic transactions and through ongoing exploration success.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200213005222/en/

Percentage of Gold Reserves by Jurisdiction (North America includes Nevada)

“Newmont has the largest gold reserve base in the industry underpinned by our world-class ore bodies in top tier jurisdictions. In 2019, we added almost 50 million ounces of gold reserves through the acquisition of Goldcorp, formation of the Nevada Gold Mines joint venture and the continuation of our leading exploration program,” said Tom Palmer, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our reserve and resource base will support stable production of more than 6 million ounces per annum for decades to come.”

Key highlights and differentiators:

Industry’s largest gold Mineral Reserves of 100.2 million ounces

Gold reserves located in top-tier jurisdictions with 88 percent in Americas and Australia

Gold reserve life at operating sites of >10 years underpinned by a strong base at Boddington, Tanami, Ahafo, Peñasquito, and Nevada Gold Mines, and further enhanced from our eight other operating mines and equity ownership in Pueblo Viejo

Significant gold reserves per share with 124 ounces per 1,000 shares

Tanami added 1.5 million ounces of gold reserves, 1.1 million ounces of Measured and Indicated gold resources and 1.6 million ounces of inferred resource

Stable production profile underpinned by long life operating assets such as Boddington with 14 years; Tanami and Peñasquito with 12 years and Ahafo with 11 years

Significant exposure to copper, silver, zinc, and lead with 63 million gold equivalent ounces (GEO) 1

Measured & Indicated gold Mineral Resources of 76.7 million ounces; Inferred of 31.3 million ounces

Reported figures include Red Lake and the Company’s 50 percent interest in Kalgoorlie Consolidated Gold Mines (KCGM). Newmont successfully completed the sale of KCGM in January 2020 and expects to close the divestment of Red Lake in the first quarter of 2020. Combined, these sites represented approximately 4.5 million ounces of gold reserves and 2.6 million ounces of Measured and Indicated gold Mineral Resources (resources), bringing Newmont’s adjusted 2019 gold Mineral Reserves to 95.7 and Measured and Indicated gold Mineral Resources2 to 74.1 million ounces.

Newmont’s reserve base is a key differentiator with 88 percent of gold reserves located in top-tier jurisdictions in the Americas and Australia, an operating reserve life of more than 10 years and average reserve grade of 1.05 grams per tonne. In addition, Newmont significantly increased its exposure to other metals, with an estimated 63 million gold equivalent ounces1 from copper, silver, zinc, lead and molybdenum.

In 2019, Newmont reported 100.2 million ounces of gold Mineral Reserves and 95.7 million ounces after adjusting for the KCGM and Red Lake divestments.

The Company added 42.2 million net ounces of gold reserves through its acquisition of Goldcorp and formation of the Nevada Gold Mines (NGM) joint venture, after adjusting for revisions at select Goldcorp operating sites, which were assessed using Newmont’s rigorous technical standards.

As previously disclosed, the Coffee project and Dome pit as part of the Century project were reclassified from Mineral Reserves to Mineral Resources, due to Feasibility study requirements. The project revisions were 1.7 million ounces and 4.4 million ounces, respectively.

Additions before revisions of 7.4 million ounces through exploration exceeded the Company’s target demonstrating drilling success and the prospectivity across the portfolio. Notable reserve additions for the year included: 2.5 million equity ounces from NGM, 1.5 million ounces at Tanami, 0.7 million equity ounces at NuevaUnión, 0.5 million ounces at Merian and 0.4 million ounces at Ahafo underground. Additions nearly offset depletion of 7.7 million contained ounces, which corresponds to Newmont’s 2019 attributable production outlook of 6.3 million ounces.

Newmont’s gold reserve grade was 1.05 grams per tonne compared to 1.19 grams per tonne in the prior year, largely due to the addition of polymetallic mines and projects including Peñasquito, NuevaUnión and Norte Abierto, which was partially offset by higher-grade reserves from the Company’s 38.5 percent equity ownership in NGM.

Newmont reported attributable Measured and Indicated gold Mineral Resources of 76.7 million ounces and 31.3 million ounces of attributable Inferred gold Mineral Resources, an increase of 95 percent and 101 percent from the prior year, respectively, at a constant gold price. Adjusted for the divestitures of KCGM and Red Lake.

Measured and Indicated gold Mineral Resources are 74.1 million ounces and Inferred gold Mineral Resources are 29.4 million ounces.

The acquisition of Goldcorp and formation of the NGM joint venture added 26.5 million net ounces of Measured and Indicated gold Mineral Resources and 13.7 million net ounces of Inferred gold Mineral Resources.

Measured and Indicated gold Mineral Resources added through exploration and studies were 7.8 million ounces and included notable additions before revisions of 1.1 million ounces at Tanami, 0.9 million equity ounces at both NGM and Pueblo Viejo, 0.8 million ounces at each of Ahafo underground, NuevaUnión and Merian (equity ounces).

Additions before revisions of 5.2 million ounces of Inferred gold Mineral Resources notably included 1.6 million ounces at Tanami, 0.8 million equity ounces at NGM, and 0.7 million ounces at Peñasquito.

Newmont’s Measured and Indicated gold Mineral Resource grade increased to 0.72 grams per tonne compared to 0.69 grams per tonne in the prior year from higher grade resources from NGM and the underground mines from the Goldcorp acquisition. Inferred gold Mineral Resource grade decreased to 0.66 grams per tonne from 1.01 grams per tonne, largely due to lower grade ounces from acquired polymetallic mines and projects.

Other Metals

Newmont’s base metal reserves increased significantly with the addition of the Goldcorp assets. Copper reserves increased to 6.8 million tonnes from 1.3 million tonnes in 2018, primarily due to the additions at the NuevaUnión and Norte Abierto projects. Copper resources increased significantly, increasing to 6.8 million tonnes of Measured & Indicated and 3.5 million tonnes of Inferred from 4.1 million tonnes of Measured & Indicated and 0.5 million tonnes of Inferred.

Silver reserves also increased significantly to 652 million ounces from 86 million ounces, primarily due to additions at Peñasquito, but also supported by NuevaUnión, Norte Abierto, Cerro Negro and Pueblo Viejo. Silver resources increased to 481 million ounces of Measured & Indicated and 217 million ounces of Inferred from 128 million ounces of Measured & Indicated and 21 million ounces of Inferred.

The Company also had first time declarations totaling 3.4 million tonnes of zinc reserves and 1.5 million tonnes of lead reserves at Peñasquito, and 0.1 million tonnes of molybdenum at NuevaUnión. First time declarations of zinc and lead resources were 1.9 million tonnes of Measured & Indicated and 1.0 million tonnes of Inferred, and 0.8 million tonnes of Measured & Indicated and 0.5 million tonnes of Inferred, respectively.

Exploration Outlook

Newmont’s total attributable exploration expenditure3 is expected to be approximately $230 million in 2020, a decrease of 13 percent from the prior year as the Company captures $25 million of exploration synergies from the Goldcorp acquisition and approximately $10 million from the divestiture of KCGM and Red Lake. Around 80 percent of total exploration investment will be dedicated to near-mine expansion programs and the remaining 20 percent will be allocated to the advancement of greenfield projects and innovation programs. Geographically, the Company expects to invest approximately 30 percent in North America, 25 percent in South America, 20 percent in Australia and the remainder in Africa and other locations.

Gold Reserve Sensitivity

A $100 increase in gold price would result in an approximate six percent increase in gold reserves while a $100 decrease in gold price would result in an approximate six percent decrease in gold reserves. These sensitivities assume an oil price of $60 per barrel (WTI), Australian dollar exchange rate of $0.75 and Canadian dollar exchange rate of $0.77.

For additional details on Newmont’s reported Gold, Copper, Silver, Zinc, Lead and Molybdenum Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources, please refer to the tables at the end of this release.

1 Gold Equivalent Ounces calculated using Mineral Reserve pricing as shown at the end of this release and metallurgical recoveries for each metal on a site-by-site basis. 2 Totals may not sum due to rounding. 3 Includes capitalized and expensed exploration.

Key Assumptions:

Years Ended

December 31 2019 2018 Gold Reserves (US$/oz.) $1,200 $1,200 Gold Resources (US$/oz.) $1,400 $1,400 Copper Reserves (US$/lb.) $2.75 $2.50 Copper Resources (US$/lb.) $3.25 $3.25 Silver Reserves (US$/oz.) $16.00 $16.00 Silver Resources (US$/oz.) $20.00 $20.00 Zinc Reserves (US$/lb.) $1.20 NA Zinc Resources (US$/lb.) $1.45 NA Lead Reserves (US$/lb.) $0.95 NA Lead Resources (US$/lb.) $1.15 NA Australian Dollar (A$:US$) $0.75 $0.75 Canadian Dollar (C$:US$) $0.77 NA Mexican Peso (M$:US$) $19.50 NA West Texas Intermediate (US$/bbl.) $60 $65

Reserve and Resource Tables

Proven and Probable reserves are based on extensive drilling, sampling, mine modeling and metallurgical testing from which we determine economic feasibility. Newmont’s metal price assumptions follow SEC guidance not to exceed a three year trailing average. The price sensitivity of reserves depends upon several factors including grade, metallurgical recovery, operating cost, waste-to-ore ratio and ore type. Metallurgical recovery rates vary depending on the metallurgical properties of each deposit and the production process used. The reserve tables included in this release list the average metallurgical recovery rate for each deposit, which takes into account the assumed processing methods. The cut-off grade, or lowest grade of material considered economic to process, varies with material type, price, metallurgical recoveries, operating costs and co- or by-product credits. The Proven and Probable reserve figures presented herein are estimates based on information available at the time of calculation. No assurance can be given that the indicated levels of recovery of gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc and molybdenum will be realized. Ounces of gold and silver or tonnes of copper, zinc, lead, or molybdenum included in the Proven and Probable reserves are those contained prior to losses during metallurgical treatment. Reserve estimates may require revision based on actual production. Market fluctuations in the price of gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, or molybdenum, as well as increased production costs or reduced metallurgical recovery rates, could render certain Proven and Probable reserves containing relatively lower grades of mineralization uneconomic to exploit and might result in a reduction of reserves.

The Measured, Indicated, and Inferred resource figures presented herein are estimates based on information available at the time of calculation and are exclusive of reserves. A “Mineral Resource” is a concentration or occurrence of solid material of economic interest in or on the Earth’s crust in such form, grade, or quality and quantity that there are reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction. The location, quantity, grade or quality, continuity and other geological characteristics of a Mineral Resource are known, estimated or interpreted from specific geological evidence and knowledge, including sampling. Mineral Resources are sub-divided, in order of increasing geological confidence, into Inferred, Indicated and Measured categories. Ounces of gold and silver or tonnes of copper, zinc, lead, and molybdenum included in the Measured, Indicated and Inferred resources are those contained prior to losses during metallurgical treatment. Market fluctuations in the price of gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead and molybdenum, as well as increased production costs or reduced metallurgical recovery rates, could change future estimates of resources. Please refer to the reserves and resources cautionary statement at the end of the release.

We publish reserves and resources annually, and will recalculate reserves and resources at year-end 2020, taking into account metal prices, changes, if any, in future production and capital costs, mine designs, model changes, divestments and depletion as well as any acquisitions and additions during 2020.

The following technical reports are available to the public on SEDAR:

Ahafo South Operations, Republic of Ghana, NI 43-101 Technical Report, Report Effective Date: December 31, 2018

Boddington Operations, Western Australia, Australia, NI 43-101 Technical Report, Report Effective Date: December 31, 2018

Peñasquito Polymetallic Operations, Zacatecas State, Mexico, NI 43-101 Technical Report, Report Effective Date: 30 June 2018 (under Goldcorp’s SEDAR profile)

Tanami Operations, Northern Territory, Australia, NI 43-101 Technical Report, Report Effective Date: December 31, 2018

Attributable Proven, Probable and Combined Gold Reserves (1), Metric Units December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Proven Reserves Probable Reserves Proven and Probable Reserves Proven and Probable Reserves Newmont Tonnage (2) Grade Gold (3) Tonnage (2) Grade Gold (3) Tonnage (2) Grade Gold (3) Metallurgical Tonnage (2) Grade Gold (3) Deposits/Districts Share (x1000 tonnes) (g/tonne) (x1000 ozs) (x1000 tonnes) (g/tonne) (x1000 ozs) (x1000 tonnes) (g/tonne) (x1000 ozs) Recovery (x1000 tonnes) (g/tonne) (x1000 ozs) North America CC&V Open Pits (4) 100 % 94,100 0.52 1,570 24,400 0.43 340 118,500 0.50 1,910 59 % 140,300 0.53 2,400 CC&V Leach Pads (5) 100 % — — 31,600 0.88 890 31,600 0.88 890 59 % 38,100 0.86 1,050 Total CC&V, Colorado 94,100 0.52 1,570 56,000 0.69 1,230 150,100 0.58 2,800 59 % 178,400 0.60 3,450 Red Lake, Canada (6) 100 % 900 8.69 260 3,700 8.68 1,040 4,600 8.68 1,300 94 % — — Musselwhite, Canada (7) 100 % 4,900 6.48 1,020 5,000 6.57 1,070 9,900 6.52 2,090 95 % — — Porcupine Underground (8) 100 % 600 10.53 200 4,300 6.89 950 4,900 7.33 1,150 87 % — — Porcupine Open Pit (9) 100 % 11,900 1.50 570 32,700 1.04 1,100 44,600 1.16 1,670 88 % — — Total Porcupine, Canada 12,500 1.92 770 37,000 1.72 2,050 49,500 1.77 2,820 88 % — — Éléonore, Canada (10) 100 % 1,500 5.69 280 5,900 5.21 1,000 7,400 5.31 1,280 91 % — — Peñasquito, Mexico (11) 100 % 109,700 0.63 2,220 331,800 0.55 5,860 441,500 0.57 8,080 77 % — — TOTAL NORTH AMERICA 223,600 0.85 6,120 439,400 0.87 12,250 663,000 0.86 18,370 80 % 178,400 0.60 3,450 South America Yanacocha Open Pits (12) 51.35 % 11,200 0.72 270 96,500 0.64 1,990 107,700 0.65 2,260 64 % 117,900 0.67 2,540 Yanacocha Underground (13) 51.35 % — — 6,000 6.88 1,310 6,000 6.88 1,310 96 % 5,700 1,270 Total Yanacocha, Peru 11,200 0.72 270 102,500 1.00 3,300 113,700 0.98 3,570 76 % 123,600 0.96 3,810 Merian, Suriname (14) 75 % 41,100 1.41 1,860 46,600 1.08 1,620 87,700 1.23 3,480 92 % 93,100 1.25 3,730 Cerro Negro, Argentina (15) 100 % 1,100 11.49 400 7,300 9.44 2,200 8,400 9.70 2,600 92 % — — Pueblo Viejo Open Pits 40 % 6,700 2.68 580 5,600 2.72 490 12,300 2.70 1,070 91 % — — Pueblo Viejo Stockpiles (16) 40 % — — 35,300 2.41 2,740 35,300 2.41 2,740 90 % — — Total Pueblo Viejo, Dominican Republic (17) 6,700 2.68 580 40,900 2.46 3,230 47,600 2.49 3,810 90 % — — NuevaUnión, Chile (18) 50 % — — 341,100 0.47 5,150 341,100 0.47 5,150 68 % — — Norte Abierto, Chile (19) 50 % — — 598,800 0.60 11,620 598,800 0.60 11,620 74 % — — TOTAL SOUTH AMERICA 60,100 1.60 3,110 1,137,200 0.74 27,120 1,197,300 0.79 30,230 78 % 216,700 1.08 7,540 Australia Boddington Open Pit (20) 100 % 234,800 0.70 5,260 246,200 0.69 5,460 481,000 0.69 10,720 85 % 480,700 0.71 10,990 Boddington Stockpiles (16) 100 % 3,900 0.60 80 81,400 0.43 1,130 85,300 0.44 1,210 78 % 93,000 0.45 1,360 Total Boddington, Western Australia 238,700 0.69 5,340 327,600 0.63 6,590 566,300 0.65 11,930 84 % 573,700 0.67 12,350 Tanami, Northern Territory (21) 100 % 13,000 5.18 2,170 20,200 5.39 3,510 33,200 5.31 5,680 97 % 26,600 5.51 4,690 Kalgoorlie Open Pit and Underground (22) 50 % 3,700 1.94 230 20,400 2.04 1,330 24,100 2.02 1,560 83 % 29,000 2.13 1,990 Kalgoorlie Stockpiles (16) 50 % 13,500 1.06 460 51,500 0.68 1,120 65,000 0.76 1,580 74 % 67,300 0.77 1,660 Total Kalgoorlie, Western Australia (23) 17,200 1.24 690 71,900 1.06 2,450 89,100 1.10 3,140 78 % 96,300 1.18 3,650 TOTAL AUSTRALIA 268,900 0.95 8,200 419,700 0.93 12,550 688,600 0.94 20,750 86 % 696,600 0.92 20,690 Africa Ahafo South Open Pits (24) 100 % 12,300 2.39 940 44,900 1.76 2,550 57,200 1.90 3,490 90 % 64,600 1.97 4,100 Ahafo Underground (25) 100 % 1,300 4.80 210 13,200 3.13 1,330 14,500 3.29 1,540 94 % 7,500 4.74 1,150 Ahafo Stockpiles (16) 100 % 38,300 0.92 1,140 — — 38,300 0.92 1,140 88 % 38,000 0.92 1,130 Total Ahafo South, Ghana 51,900 1.37 2,290 58,100 2.08 3,880 110,000 1.74 6,170 91 % 110,100 1.80 6,380 Ahafo North, Ghana (26) 100 % — — 45,100 2.40 3,470 45,100 2.40 3,470 91 % 43,500 2.39 3,350 Akyem Open Pit (27) 100 % 18,300 1.65 970 20,600 1.74 1,150 38,900 1.70 2,120 90 % 34,200 1.69 1,860 Akyem Stockpiles (16) 100 % 16,400 0.88 460 — — 16,400 0.88 460 84 % 12,900 0.90 380 Total Akyem, Ghana 34,700 1.29 1,430 20,600 1.74 1,150 55,300 1.46 2,580 89 % 47,100 1.47 2,240 TOTAL AFRICA 86,600 1.33 3,720 123,800 2.14 8,500 210,400 1.81 12,220 91 % 200,700 1.85 11,970 Nevada NGM Open Pits, Nevada 38.5 % 9,900 1.81 570 141,800 1.18 5,370 151,700 1.22 5,940 83 % — — NGM Stockpiles, Nevada (16) 38.5 % 37,100 2.38 2,830 — — 37,100 2.38 2,830 73 % — — NGM Underground, Nevada 38.5 % 14,900 10.49 5,000 15,400 9.81 4,830 30,300 10.14 9,830 83 % — — Total NGM, Nevada (28) 61,900 4.24 8,400 157,200 2.02 10,200 219,100 2.64 18,600 81 % — — Carlin Open Pits 100 % — — — — — — 108,700 1.63 5,690 Carlin Leach Pad (5) 100 % — — — — — — 66,800 0.30 650 Carlin Stockpiles (16) 100 % — — — — — — 16,900 2.30 1,250 Carlin Underground 100 % — — — — — — 14,800 10.27 4,870 Total Carlin, Nevada (29) — — — — — — 207,200 1.87 12,460 Phoenix 100 % — — — — — — 132,800 0.66 2,820 Lone Tree 100 % — — — — — — 3,600 0.29 30 Total Phoenix, Nevada (29) — — — — — — 136,400 0.65 2,850 Turquoise Ridge (30) 25 % — — — — — — 5,500 12.97 2,270 Twin Creeks 100 % — — — — — — 24,900 1.66 1,330 Twin Creeks Stockpiles (16) 100 % — — — — — — 28,400 2.09 1,910 Total Twin Creeks, Nevada (29) — — — — — — 58,800 2.91 5,510 Long Canyon, Nevada (29) 100 % — — — — — — 22,300 1.34 970 TOTAL NEVADA 61,900 4.24 8,400 157,200 2.02 10,200 219,100 2.64 18,600 81 % 424,700 1.60 21,790 TOTAL NEWMONT 701,100 1.31 29,550 2,277,300 0.96 70,620 2,978,400 1.05 100,170 81 % 1,717,100 1.19 65,440 Red Lake, Canada (6) 100 % 900 8.69 260 3,700 8.68 1,040 4,600 8.68 1,300 94 % — — Kalgoorlie, Western Australia (23) 50 % 17,200 1.24 690 71,900 1.06 2,450 89,100 1.10 3,140 78 % 96,300 1.18 3,650 TOTAL NEWMONT ADJUSTED 683,000 1.30 28,600 2,201,700 0.95 67,130 2,884,700 1.03 95,730 82 % 1,620,800 1.19 61,790

(1) See cautionary statement regarding reserves and resources on page 12 hereof. 2019 and 2018 reserves were calculated at a gold price of $1,200 per ounce unless otherwise noted. (2) Tonnages include allowances for losses resulting from mining methods. Tonnages are rounded to the nearest 100,000. (3) Ounces are estimates of metal contained in ore tonnages and do not include allowances for processing losses. Metallurgical recovery rates represent the estimated amount of metal to be recovered through metallurgical extraction processes. Ounces may not recalculate as they are rounded to the nearest 10,000. (4) Cut-off grades utilized in 2019 reserves were as follows: oxide mill material not less than 1.03 gram per tonne and leach material not less than 0.24 gram per tonne. (5) Leach pad material is the material on leach pads at the end of the year from which gold remains to be recovered. In-process reserves are reported separately where ounces exceed 100,000 and are greater than 5% of the total site-reported reserves. (6) Red Lake was classified as held for sale as of December 31, 2019. Cut-off grade utilized in 2019 reserves not less than 6.75 gram per tonne. (7) Cut-off grade utilized in 2019 reserves not less than 3.70 gram per tonne. (8) Cut-off grade utilized in 2019 reserves not less than 4.06 gram per tonne. (9) Cut-off grade utilized in 2019 reserves not less than 0.52 gram per tonne. (10) Cut-off grade utilized in 2019 reserves not less than 4.80 gram per tonne. (11) Gold cut-off grade varies with level of silver, lead and zinc credits. (12) Gold cut-off grades utilized in 2019 reserves were as follows: oxide leach material not less than 0.12 gram per tonne; oxide mill material not less than 0.49 gram per tonne; and refractory mill material not less than 1.45 gram per tonne. (13) Gold cut-off grades utilized in 2019 reserves not less than 1.86 gram per tonne. (14) Cut-off grade utilized in 2019 reserves not less than 0.38 gram per tonne. (15) Cut-off grade utilized in 2019 reserves not less than 5.00 gram per tonne. (16) Stockpiles are comprised primarily of material that has been set aside to allow processing of higher grade material in the mills. Stockpiles increase or decrease depending on current mine plans. Stockpile reserves are reported separately where ounces exceed 100,000 and are greater than 5% of the total site-reported reserves. (17) The Pueblo Viejo mine, which is 40 percent owned by Newmont, is accounted for as an equity method investment. Reserve estimates provided by Barrick, the operator of Pueblo Viejo. (18) Project is currently undeveloped. Reserve estimates provided by the NuevaUnión joint venture. (19) Project is currently undeveloped. Reserve estimates provided by the Norte Abierto joint venture (20) Gold cut-off grade varies with level of copper credits. (21) Cut-off grade utilized in 2019 reserves not less than 1.60 gram per tonne. (22) Cut-off grade utilized in 2019 in situ reserves not less than 0.90 gram per tonne. (23) Kalgoorlie was classified as held for sale as of December 31, 2019. (24) Cut-off grade utilized in 2019 reserves not less than 0.68 gram per tonne. (25) Cut-off grade utilized in 2019 reserves not less than 1.60 gram per tonne. (26) Includes undeveloped reserves in the Ahafo trend totaling 3.4 million ounces. Cut-off grade utilized in 2019 reserves not less than 0.51 gram per tonne. (27) Cut-off grade utilized in 2019 reserves not less than 0.59 gram per tonne. (28) Reserve estimates provided by Barrick, the operator of the NGM joint venture. (29) Property was contributed to NGM on July 1, 2019. (30) Reserve estimates provided by Barrick, the operator of the Turquoise Ridge joint venture.

Attributable Gold Mineral Resources (1)(2) - December 31, 2019, Metric Units Measured Resource Indicated Resource Measured and Indicated Resource (3) Inferred Resource Newmont Tonnage Grade Gold Tonnage Grade Gold Tonnage Grade Gold Tonnage Grade Gold Deposits/Districts Share (x1000 tonnes) (g/tonne) (x1000 ozs) (x1000 tonnes) (g/tonne) (x1000 ozs) (x1000 tonnes) (g/tonne) (x1000 ozs) (x1000 tonnes) (g/tonne) (x1000 ozs) North America CC&V,Colorado 100 % 67,100 0.50 1,080 43,600 0.44 620 110,700 0.48 1,700 16,800 0.39 210 Red Lake, Canada (4) 100 % 300 24.09 210 1,000 15.55 490 1,300 17.36 700 1,600 18.04 910 Musselwhite, Canada 100 % 1,800 4.04 230 4,600 4.09 600 6,400 4.08 830 3,200 4.37 440 Porcupine Underground 100 % 100 6.28 20 700 4.34 110 800 4.58 130 1,000 5.78 180 Porcupine Open Pit 100 % 2,700 1.17 100 248,400 0.89 7,130 251,100 0.90 7,230 108,200 0.70 2,430 Total Porcupine, Canada 2,800 1.33 120 249,100 0.90 7,240 251,900 0.91 7,360 109,200 0.74 2,610 Éléonore, Canada 100 % 300 4.39 40 2,500 4.57 370 2,800 4.55 410 3,400 5.21 580 Peñasquito, Mexico 100 % 37,300 0.25 300 304,000 0.25 2,440 341,300 0.25 2,740 193,600 0.34 2,090 Noche Buena, Mexico 50 % — — 27,500 0.37 330 27,500 0.37 330 2,500 0.22 20 Sandman, Nevada 100 % — — 1,200 1.23 50 1,200 1.23 50 1,100 1.85 60 Coffee, Canada 100 % 5,200 1.76 300 41,100 1.42 1,870 46,300 1.46 2,170 11,800 1.32 500 Galore Creek, Canada (5) 50 % 128,400 0.36 1,510 423,400 0.23 3,120 551,800 0.26 4,630 99,100 0.21 670 TOTAL NORTH AMERICA 243,200 0.48 3,790 1,098,000 0.49 17,130 1,341,200 0.49 20,920 442,300 0.57 8,090 South America Conga, Peru 51.35 % — — 356,300 0.65 7,490 356,300 0.65 7,490 118,400 0.39 1,480 Yanacocha 51.35 % 5,800 0.75 140 33,300 0.43 460 39,100 0.48 600 92,400 0.84 2,490 Yanacocha Underground 51.35 % — — 1,600 6.50 330 1,600 6.50 330 5,100 3.54 580 Total Yanacocha, Peru 5,800 0.75 140 34,900 0.70 790 40,700 0.71 930 97,500 0.98 3,070 Merian, Suriname 75 % 6,400 1.01 200 30,500 1.15 1,130 36,900 1.12 1,330 22,300 1.05 750 Cerro Negro, Argentina 100 % 2,800 3.52 330 9,300 6.02 1,790 12,100 5.43 2,120 700 5.78 150 Pueblo Viejo, Dominican Republic (6) 40 % 11,300 2.25 820 77,100 2.22 5,490 88,400 2.22 6,310 21,700 2.10 1,470 NuevaUnión, Chile (7) 50 % 3,300 0.31 30 75,900 0.62 1,520 79,200 0.61 1,550 266,900 0.37 3,190 Norte Abierto, Chile (8) 50 % 77,300 0.61 1,500 596,900 0.49 9,310 674,200 0.50 10,810 369,600 0.37 4,370 Alumbrera, Argentina (9) 37.5 % 45,700 0.37 530 6,700 0.51 110 52,400 0.38 640 2,700 0.45 40 TOTAL SOUTH AMERICA 152,600 0.73 3,550 1,187,600 0.72 27,630 1,340,200 0.72 31,180 899,800 0.50 14,520 Australia Boddington, Western Australia 100 % 101,300 0.55 1,800 257,300 0.54 4,480 358,600 0.55 6,280 6,200 0.45 90 Tanami, Northern Territory 100 % 200 3.37 20 17,500 2.21 1,240 17,700 2.22 1,260 14,900 4.52 2,160 Kalgoorlie, Western Australia (10) 50 % 6,000 1.46 280 28,400 1.75 1,610 34,400 1.70 1,890 12,800 2.34 960 TOTAL AUSTRALIA 107,500 0.61 2,100 303,200 0.75 7,330 410,700 0.71 9,430 33,900 2.96 3,210 Africa Ahafo South 100 % 1,000 0.62 20 25,100 1.22 980 26,100 1.19 1,000 8,400 1.45 400 Ahafo Underground 100 % — — 15,900 3.93 2,020 15,900 3.93 2,020 11,300 3.35 1,220 Total Ahafo South, Ghana 1,000 0.62 20 41,000 2.28 3,000 42,000 2.24 3,020 19,700 2.56 1,620 Ahafo North Open Pits, Ghana 100 % 2,100 1.23 80 8,200 1.99 530 10,300 1.84 610 7,200 1.78 410 Akyem Open Pits 100 % 1,300 0.55 20 1,800 0.55 30 3,100 0.55 50 2,900 1.40 130 Akyem Underground 100 % — — 3,800 4.16 510 3,800 4.16 510 2,400 3.62 280 Akyem, Ghana 1,300 0.55 20 5,600 3.00 540 6,900 2.52 560 5,300 2.41 410 TOTAL AFRICA 4,400 0.89 120 54,800 2.30 4,070 59,200 2.20 4,190 32,200 2.35 2,440 Nevada NGM Open Pits, Nevada 38.5 % 10,200 1.49 490 130,200 1.10 4,610 140,400 1.13 5,100 50,100 0.83 1,340 NGM Underground, Nevada 38.5 % 7,700 5.85 1,440 19,900 6.96 4,480 27,600 6.65 5,920 6,700 8.04 1,690 Total NGM, Nevada (11) 17,900 3.37 1,930 150,100 1.88 9,090 168,000 2.04 11,020 56,800 1.67 3,030 TOTAL NEVADA 17,900 3.37 1,930 150,100 1.88 9,090 168,000 2.04 11,020 56,800 1.67 3,030 TOTAL NEWMONT 525,600 0.68 11,490 2,793,700 0.73 65,250 3,319,300 0.72 76,740 1,465,000 0.66 31,290 Red Lake, Canada (4) 100 % 300 24.09 210 1,000 15.55 490 1,300 17.36 700 1,600 18.04 910 Kalgoorlie, Western Australia (10) 50 % 6,000 1.46 280 28,400 1.75 1,610 34,400 1.70 1,890 12,800 2.34 960 TOTAL NEWMONT ADJUSTED 519,300 0.66 11,000 2,764,300 0.71 63,150 3,283,600 0.70 74,150 1,450,600 0.63 29,420

(1) Resources are reported exclusive of reserves. (2) Resources are calculated at a gold price of $1,400 per ounce for 2019 and 2018. Tonnage amounts have been rounded to the nearest 100,000. Ounces may not recalculate as they have been rounded to the nearest 10,000. (3) Measured and Indicated Resources (combined) are equivalent to Mineralized Material disclosed in Newmont’s 10-K filing. (4) Red Lake was classified as held for sale as of December 31, 2019. (5) Project is currently undeveloped. Resource estimates provided by Teck. (6) Resource estimates provided by Barrick, the operator of Pueblo Viejo. (7) Project is currently undeveloped. Resource estimates provided by the NuevaUnión joint venture. (8) Project is currently undeveloped. Resource estimates provided by the Norte Abierto joint venture. (9) Resource estimates provided by Glencore. (10) Kalgoorlie was classified as held for sale as of December 31, 2019. (11) Resource estimates provided by Barrick, the operator of the NGM joint venture.

Attributable Copper Reserves (1) Metric Units December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Proven Reserves Probable Reserves Proven and Probable Reserves Proven and Probable Reserves Newmont Tonnage (2) Grade Copper (3) Tonnage (2) Grade Copper (3) Tonnage (2) Grade Copper (3) Metallurgical Tonnage (2) Grade Copper (3) Deposits/Districts Share (x1000 tonnes) (Cu %) (Tonnes) (x1000 tonnes) (Cu %) (Tonnes) (x1000 tonnes) (Cu %) (Tonnes) Recovery (x1000 tonnes) (Cu %) (Tonnes) South America Yanacocha Open Pits and Underground, Peru (4) 51.35 % — — 53,600 0.63 % 340,000 53,600 0.63 % 340,000 83 % 53,600 0.63 % 340,000 NuevaUnión, Chile (5) 50 % — — 1,118,000 0.40 % 4,420,000 1,118,000 0.40 % 4,420,000 88 % — — Norte Abierto, Chile (6) 50 % — — 598,800 0.22 % 1,310,000 598,800 0.22 % 1,310,000 87 % — — TOTAL SOUTH AMERICA — — 1,770,400 0.34 % 6,070,000 1,770,400 0.34 % 6,070,000 87 % 53,600 0.63 % 340,000 Australia Boddington Open Pit, Western Australia (7) 100 % 234,800 0.09 % 220,000 246,200 0.11 % 270,000 481,000 0.10 % 490,000 78 % 480,700 0.10 % 490,000 Boddington Stockpiles, Western Australia (8) 100 % 3,900 0.09 % — 81,400 0.09 % 70,000 85,300 0.09 % 70,000 72 % 93,000 0.08 % 70,000 TOTAL AUSTRALIA 238,700 0.09 % 220,000 327,600 0.10 % 340,000 566,300 0.10 % 560,000 78 % 573,700 0.10 % 560,000 Nevada NGM, Nevada (9) 38.5 % 17,100 0.19 % 30,000 80,000 0.17 % 140,000 97,100 0.18 % 170,000 65 % — — Phoenix, Nevada (10) 100 % — — — — — — 220,500 0.18 % 400,000 TOTAL NEVADA 17,100 0.19 % 30,000 80,000 0.17 % 140,000 97,100 0.18 % 170,000 65 % 220,500 0.18 % 400,000 TOTAL NEWMONT 255,800 0.10 % 250,000 2,178,000 0.30 % 6,550,000 2,433,800 0.28 % 6,800,000 86 % 847,800 0.15 % 1,300,000

(1) See footnote (1) to the Gold Reserves table above. Copper reserves for 2019 were calculated at a copper price of $2.75 per pound. Copper reserves for 2018 were calculated at a copper price of $2.50 per pound. (2) See footnote (2) to the Gold Reserves table above. Tonnages are rounded to nearest 100,000. (3) See footnote (3) to the Gold Reserves table above. Tonnes may not recalculate as they are rounded to the nearest 10,000. (4) Copper cut-off grade varies with level of gold and silver credits. (5) Project is currently undeveloped. Reserve estimates provided by the NuevaUnión joint venture. (6) Project is currently undeveloped. Reserve estimates provided by the Norte Abierto joint venture. (7) Copper cut-off grade varies with level of gold credits. (8) Stockpiles are comprised primarily of material that has been set aside to allow processing of higher grade material in the mills. Stockpiles increase or decrease depending on current mine plans. Stockpiles are reported separately where pounds exceed 100 million and are greater than 5% of the total site reported reserves. (9) Reserve estimates provided by Barrick, the operator of the NGM joint venture. (10) Property was contributed to NGM on July 1, 2019.

Attributable Copper Mineral Resources (1)(2) - December 31, 2019, Metric Units Measured Resource Indicated Resource Measured and Indicated Resource (3) Inferred Resource Newmont Tonnage Grade Copper Tonnage Grade Copper Tonnage Grade Copper Tonnage Grade Copper Deposits/Districts Share (x1000 tonnes) (Cu%) (tonnes) (x1000 tonnes) (Cu%) (tonnes) (x1000 tonnes) (Cu%) (tonnes) (x1000 tonnes) (Cu%) (tonnes) North America Galore Creek, Canada (4) 50 % 128,400 0.72 % 920,000 423,400 0.39 % 1,640,000 551,800 0.47 % 2,560,000 99,100 0.27 % 260,000 TOTAL NORTH AMERICA 128,400 0.72 % 920,000 423,400 0.39 % 1,640,000 551,800 0.47 % 2,560,000 99,100 0.27 % 260,000 South America Conga, Peru 51.35 % — — 356,300 0.26 % 930,000 356,300 0.26 % 930,000 118,400 0.19 % 220,000 Yanacocha Open Pits and Stockpiles 51.35 % 1,600 0.32 % 10,000 1,300 0.33 % — 2,900 0.32 % 10,000 2,000 0.44 % 10,000 Yanacocha Underground 51.35 % — — 1,600 0.07 % — 1,600 0.07 % — 5,100 0.12 % — Total Yanacocha, Peru 1,600 0.32 % 10,000 2,900 0.16 % — 4,500 0.20 % 10,000 7,100 0.19 % 10,000 NuevaUnión, Chile (5) 50 % 162,800 0.19 % 310,000 307,400 0.33 % 1,010,000 470,200 0.28 % 1,320,000 629,200 0.37 % 2,310,000 Norte Abierto, Chile (6) 50 % 57,600 0.24 % 140,000 551,200 0.19 % 1,060,000 608,800 0.20 % 1,200,000 361,800 0.18 % 650,000 Alumbrera, Argentina (7) 37.5 % 45,700 0.37 % 170,000 6,700 0.25 % 20,000 52,400 0.36 % 190,000 2,700 0.21 % — TOTAL SOUTH AMERICA 267,700 0.23 % 630,000 1,224,500 0.25 % 3,020,000 1,492,200 0.24 % 3,650,000 1,119,200 0.29 % 3,190,000 Australia Boddington, Western Australia 100 % 101,300 0.11 % 110,000 257,300 0.12 % 300,000 358,600 0.12 % 410,000 6,200 0.09 % — TOTAL AUSTRALIA 101,300 0.11 % 110,000 257,300 0.12 % 300,000 358,600 0.12 % 410,000 6,200 0.09 % — Nevada NGM, Nevada (8) 38.5 % 9,800 0.16 % 20,000 80,100 0.14 % 110,000 89,900 0.14 % 130,000 11,500 0.15 % 20,000 TOTAL NEVADA 9,800 0.16 % 20,000 80,100 0.14 % 110,000 89,900 0.14 % 130,000 11,500 0.15 % 20,000 TOTAL NEWMONT 507,200 0.33 % 1,680,000 1,985,300 0.26 % 5,070,000 2,492,500 0.27 % 6,750,000 1,236,000 0.28 % 3,470,000

(1) Resources are reported exclusive of reserves. (2) Resources are calculated at a copper price of $3.25 per pound for 2019 and 2018. Tonnage amounts have been rounded to the nearest 100,000. (3) Measured and Indicated Resources (combined) are equivalent to Mineralized Material disclosed in Newmont’s Form 10-K filing. (4) Project is currently undeveloped. Resource estimates provided by Teck. (5) Project is currently undeveloped. Resource estimates provided by the NuevaUnión joint venture. (6) Project is currently undeveloped. Resource estimates provided by the Norte Abierto joint venture. (7) Resource estimates provided by Glencore. (8) Resource estimates provided by Barrick, the operator of the NGM joint venture.

Attributable Proven, Probable and Combined Silver Reserves (1) Metric Units December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Proven Reserves Probable Reserves Proven and Probable Reserves Proven and Probable Reserves Newmont Tonnage (2) Grade Silver (3) Tonnage (2) Grade Silver (3) Tonnage (2) Grade Silver (3) Metallurgical Tonnage (2) Grade Silver (3) Deposits/Districts Share (x1000 tonnes) (g/tonne) (x1000 ozs) (x1000 tonnes) (g/tonne) (x1000 ozs) (x1000 tonnes) (g/tonne) (x1000 ozs) Recovery (3) (x1000 tonnes) (g/tonne) (x1000 ozs) North America Peñasquito Open Pits, Mexico (4) 100% 105,200 37.43 126,630 304,500 32.25 315,830 409,700 33.58 442,460 90% — — Peñasquito Stockpiles, Mexico (5) 100% 4,500 53.29 7,730 27,300 24.10 21,170 31,800 28.24 28,900 86% — — TOTAL NORTH AMERICA 109,700 38.08 134,360 331,800 31.58 337,000 441,500 33.20 471,360 89% — — South America Yanacocha Open Pits and Underground, Peru (6) 51.35% 4,500 10.22 1,500 56,700 18.43 33,600 61,200 17.84 35,100 46% 66,600 16.73 35,820 Yanacocha Stockpiles, Peru (5) 51.35% 1,200 39.85 1,640 1,400 41.74 1,920 2,600 40.85 3,560 58% 3,600 39.20 4,510 Yanacocha Leach Pads, Peru (7) 51.35% — — 53,000 8.19 13,950 53,000 8.19 13,950 6% 49,600 8.50 13,460 Total Yanacocha, Peru 5,700 17.13 3,140 111,100 13.85 49,470 116,800 14.01 52,610 36% 119,800 53,790 Cerro Negro, Argentina (8) 100% 1,100 98.48 3,400 7,300 76.70 17,940 8,400 79.51 21,340 75% — — Pueblo Viejo, Dominican Republic (9) 40% 6,700 14.45 3,130 40,900 16.30 21,440 47,600 16.04 24,570 77% — — NuevaUnión, Chile (10) 50% — — 776,900 1.54 38,440 776,900 1.54 38,440 65% — — Norte Abierto, Chile (11) 50% — — 598,800 1.52 29,340 598,800 1.52 29,340 74% — — TOTAL SOUTH AMERICA 13,500 22.04 9,670 1,535,000 3.17 156,630 1,548,500 3.34 166,300 60% 119,800 14.00 53,790 Nevada NGM, Nevada (12) 38.5% 5,800 8.18 1,550 58,800 6.99 13,210 64,600 7.10 14,760 38% — — Phoenix, Nevada (13) 100% — — — — — 0.00 — 0% 132,800 7.50 31,910 TOTAL NEVADA 5,800 8.18 1,550 58,800 6.99 13,210 64,600 7.10 14,760 38% 132,800 7.50 31,910 TOTAL NEWMONT 129,000 35.03 145,580 1,925,600 8.19 506,840 2,054,600 9.88 652,420 76% 252,600 10.60 85,700

(1) See footnote (1) to the Gold Reserves table above. Silver reserves for 2019 and 2018 were calculated at a silver price of $16 per ounce. (2) See footnote (2) to the Gold Reserves table above. Tonnages are rounded to nearest 100,000. (3) See footnote (3) to the Gold Reserves table above. Ounces may not recalculate as they are rounded to the nearest 10,000. (4) Silver cut-off grade varies with gold, lead and zinc credits. (5) Stockpiles are comprised primarily of material that has been set aside to allow processing of higher grade material in the mills. Stockpiles increase or decrease depending on current mine plans. Stockpile reserves are reported separately where ounces exceed 100,000 and are greater than 5% of the total site-reported reserves. (6) Silver cut-off grade varies with gold and copper credits. (7) Leach Pad material is the material on leach pads at the end of the year from which silver remains to be recovered. In-process material reserves are reported separately where tonnage or ounces are greater than 5% of the total site-reported reserves and ounces are greater than 100,000. (8) Silver cut-off grade varies with gold credits. (9) The Pueblo Viejo mine, which is 40 percent owned by Newmont, is accounted for as an equity method investment. Reserve estimates provided by Barrick, the operator of Pueblo Viejo. (10) Project is currently undeveloped. Reserve estimates provided by the NuevaUnión joint venture. (11) Project is currently undeveloped. Reserve estimates provided by the Norte Abierto joint venture. (12) Reserve estimates provided by Barrick, the operator of the NGM joint venture. (13) Property was contributed to NGM on July 1, 2019.

Attributable Silver Mineral Resources (1)(2) - December 31, 2019, Metric Units Measured Resource Indicated Resource Measured and Indicated Resource (3) Inferred Resource Newmont Tonnage Grade Silver Tonnage Grade Silver Tonnage Grade Silver Tonnage Grade Silver Deposits/Districts Share (x1000 tonnes) (g/tonne) (x1000 ozs) (x1000 tonnes) (g/tonne) (x1000 ozs) (x1000 tonnes) (g/tonne) (x1000 ozs) (x1000 tonnes) (g/tonne) (x1000 ozs) North America Peñasquito, Mexico 100 % 37,300 26.69 32,000 304,000 24.57 240,170 341,300 24.81 272,170 193,600 25.96 161,610 Noche Buena, Mexico 50 % — — 27,500 12.35 10,920 27,500 12.35 10,920 2,500 8.08 640 Sandman, Nevada 100 % — — 1,200 6.83 260 1,200 6.83 260 1,100 4.12 140 Galore Creek (4) 50 % 128,400 5.79 23,900 423,400 3.75 51,020 551,800 4.22 74,920 99,100 2.65 8,440 TOTAL NORTH AMERICA 165,700 10.49 55,900 756,100 12.44 302,370 921,800 12.09 358,270 296,300 17.93 170,830 South America Conga, Peru 51.35 % — — 356,300 2.06 23,580 356,300 2.06 23,580 89,900 1.12 3,250 Yanacocha Open Pits and Stockpiles 51.35 % 4,600 2.99 440 7,800 12.91 3,250 12,400 9.25 3,690 4,400 28.12 4,020 Yanacocha Underground 51.35 % — — 1,600 73.57 3,690 1,600 73.57 3,690 5,100 13.27 2,180 Total Yanacocha, Peru 4,600 2.99 440 9,400 22.96 6,940 14,000 16.40 7,380 9,500 20.30 6,200 Cerro Negro, Argentina 100 % 2,800 14.33 1,320 9,300 32.42 9,590 12,100 28.13 10,910 700 47.75 1,330 Pueblo Viejo, Dominican Republic (5) 40 % 11,300 14.39 5,240 77,100 11.14 27,610 88,400 11.55 32,850 21,700 10.61 7,400 NuevaUnión, Chile (6) 50 % 159,500 0.96 4,940 231,500 1.23 9,150 391,000 1.12 14,090 362,300 1.30 15,140 Norte Abierto, Chile (7) 50 % 77,300 1.20 2,990 596,900 1.07 20,560 674,200 1.09 23,550 369,600 0.95 11,330 TOTAL SOUTH AMERICA 255,500 1.82 14,930 1,280,500 2.37 97,430 1,536,000 2.28 112,360 853,700 1.63 44,650 Nevada NGM, Nevada (8) 38.5 % 3,300 6.07 640 55,300 5.73 10,180 58,600 5.75 10,820 7,800 6.12 1,540 TOTAL NEVADA 3,300 6.07 640 55,300 5.73 10,180 58,600 5.75 10,820 7,800 6.12 1,540 TOTAL NEWMONT 424,500 5.24 71,470 2,091,900 6.10 409,980 2,516,400 5.95 481,450 1,157,800 5.83 217,020

(1) Resources are reported exclusive of reserves. (2) Resource for 2019 and 2018 was calculated at a silver price of $20 per ounce. Tonnage amounts have been rounded to the nearest 100,000. (3) Measured and Indicated Resources (combined) are equivalent to Mineralized Material disclosed in Newmont’s Form 10-K filing. (4) Project is currently undeveloped. Resource estimates provided by Teck. (5) Resource estimates provided by Barrick, the operator of Pueblo Viejo. (6) Project is currently undeveloped. Resource estimates provided by the NuevaUnión joint venture. (7) Project is currently undeveloped. Resource estimates provided by the Norte Abierto joint venture. (8) Resource estimates provided by Barrick, the operator of the NGM joint venture.

Attributable Zinc Reserves (1) Metric Units December 31, 2019 Proven Reserves Probable Reserves Proven and Probable Reserves Newmont Tonnage (2) Grade Zinc (3) Tonnage (2) Grade Zinc (3) Tonnage (2) Grade Zinc (3) Metallurgical Deposits/Districts Share (x1000 tonnes) (Zn %) (Tonnes) (x1000 tonnes) (Zn %) (Tonnes) (x1000 tonnes) (Zn %) (Tonnes) Recovery North America Peñasquito, Mexico 100 % 108,100 0.93 % 1,000,000 330,500 0.71 % 2,360,000 438,600 0.77 % 3,360,000 81 % TOTAL NEWMONT 108,100 0.93 % 1,000,000 330,500 0.71 % 2,360,000 438,600 0.77 % 3,360,000 81 %

(1) See footnote (1) to the Gold Reserves table above. Zinc reserves for 2019 were calculated at a zinc price of $1.20 per pound. (2) See footnote (2) to the Gold Reserves table above. Tonnages are rounded to nearest 100,000. (3) See footnote (3) to the Gold Reserves table above. Tonnes may not recalculate as they are rounded to the nearest 10,000.

Attributable Zinc Resources (1)(2) - December 31, 2019, Metric Units Measured Resource Indicated Resource Measured and Indicated Resource (3) Inferred Resource Newmont Tonnage Grade Zinc Tonnage Grade Zinc Tonnage Grade Zinc Tonnage Grade Zinc Deposits/Districts Share (x1000 tonnes) (Zn%) (tonnes) (x1000 tonnes) (Zn%) (tonnes) (x1000 tonnes) (Zn%) (tonnes) (x1000 tonnes) (Zn%) (tonnes) North America Peñasquito, Mexico 100 % 36,000 0.64 % 230,000 293,100 0.55 % 1,620,000 329,100 0.56 % 1,850,000 188,600 0.50 % 950,000 TOTAL NEWMONT 36,000 0.64 % 230,000 293,100 0.55 % 1,620,000 329,100 0.56 % 1,850,000 188,600 0.50 % 950,000

(1) Resources are reported exclusive of reserves. (2) Resources are calculated at a zinc price of $1.45 per pound for 2019. Tonnage amounts have been rounded to the nearest 100,000. (3) Measured and Indicated Resources (combined) are equivalent to Mineralized Material disclosed in Newmont’s Form 10-K filing.

Attributable Lead Reserves (1) Metric Units December 31, 2019 Proven Reserves Probable Reserves Proven and Probable Reserves Newmont Tonnage (2) Grade Lead (3) Tonnage (2) Grade Lead (3) Tonnage (2) Grade Lead (3) Metallurgical Deposits/Districts Share (x1000 tonnes) (Pb %) (Tonnes) (x1000 tonnes) (Pb %) (Tonnes) (x1000 tonnes) (Pb %) (Tonnes) Recovery North America Peñasquito Open Pits (4) 100 % 103,600 0.39 % 400,000 303,200 0.32 % 970,000 406,800 0.34 % 1,370,000 75 % Peñasquito Stockpiles (5) 100 % 4,500 0.54 % 20,000 27,300 0.32 % 90,000 31,800 0.35 % 110,000 64 % TOTAL NEWMONT 108,100 0.39 % 420,000 330,500 0.32 % 1,060,000 438,600 0.34 % 1,480,000 74 %

(1) See footnote (1) to the Gold Reserves table above. Lead reserves for 2019 were calculated at a lead price of $0.95 per pound. (2) See footnote (2) to the Gold Reserves table above. Tonnages are rounded to nearest 100,000. (3) See footnote (3) to the Gold Reserves table above. Tonnes may not recalculate as they are rounded to the nearest 10,000. (4) Lead cut-off grade varies with level of gold, silver and zinc credits. (5) Stockpiles are comprised primarily of material that has been set aside to allow processing of higher grade material in the mills. Stockpiles increase or decrease depending on current mine plans. Stockpile reserves are reported separately where ounces exceed 100,000 and are greater than 5% of the total site-reported reserves.

Attributable Lead Resources (1)(2) - December 31, 2019, Metric Units Measured Resource Indicated Resource Measured and Indicated Resource (3) Inferred Resource Newmont Tonnage Grade Lead Tonnage Grade Lead Tonnage Grade Lead Tonnage Grade Lead Deposits/Districts Share (x1000 tonnes) (Pb%) (tonnes) (x1000 tonnes) (Pb%) (tonnes) (x1000 tonnes) (Pb%) (tonnes) (x1000 tonnes) (Pb%) (tonnes) North America Peñasquito, Mexico 100 % 36,000 0.28 % 100,000 293,100 0.24 % 700,000 329,100 0.24 % 800,000 188,600 0.27 % 510,000 TOTAL NEWMONT 36,000 0.28 % 100,000 293,100 0.24 % 700,000 329,100 0.24 % 800,000 188,600 0.27 % 510,000

(1) Resources are reported exclusive of reserves. (2) Resources are calculated at a lead price of $1.15 per pound for 2019. Tonnage amounts have been rounded to the nearest 100,000. (3) Measured and Indicated Resources (combined) are equivalent to Mineralized Material disclosed in Newmont’s Form 10-K filing.

Attributable Molybdenum Reserves (1) Metric Units December 31, 2019 Proven Reserves Probable Reserves Proven and Probable Reserves Newmont Tonnage (2) Grade Molybdenum (3) Tonnage (2) Grade Molybdenum (3) Tonnage (2) Grade Molybdenum (3) Metallurgical Deposits/Districts Share (x1000 tonnes) (Mo %) (Tonnes) (x1000 tonnes) (Mo %) (Tonnes) (x1000 tonnes) (Mo %) (Tonnes) Recovery South America NuevaUnión, Chile (4) 50 % — — 776,900 0.02 % 120,000 776,900 0.02 % 120,000 48 % TOTAL NEWMONT — — 776,900 0.02 % 120,000 776,900 0.02 % 120,000 48 %

(1) See footnote (1) to the Gold Reserves table above. Molybdenum reserves for 2019 were calculated based on a molybdenum price set by NuevaUnión joint venture. (2) See footnote (2) to the Gold Reserves table above. Tonnages are rounded to nearest 100,000. (3) See footnote (3) to the Gold Reserves table above. Tonnes may not recalculate as they are rounded to the nearest 10,000. (4) Project is currently undeveloped. Resource estimates provided by NuevaUnión joint venture.

Attributable Molybdenum Resources (1)(2) - December 31, 2019, Metric Units Measured Resource Indicated Resource Measured and Indicated Resource (3) Inferred Resource Newmont Tonnage Grade Molybdenum Tonnage Grade Molybdenum Tonnage Grade Molybdenum Tonnage Grade Molybdenum Deposits/Districts Share (x1000 tonnes) (Mo%) (tonnes) (x1000 tonnes) (Mo%) (tonnes) (x1000 tonnes) (Mo%) (tonnes) (x1000 tonnes) (Mo%) (tonnes) South America NuevaUnión, Chile (4) 50 % 159,500 0.01 % 10,000 231,500 0.01 % 20,000 391,000 0.01 % 30,000 362,300 0.01 % 40,000 Alumbrera, Argentina (5) 37.5 % 43,900 0.01 % 10,000 2,300 0.01 % — 46,200 0.01 % 10,000 400 0.01 % — TOTAL NEWMONT 203,400 0.01 % 20,000 233,800 0.01 % 20,000 437,200 0.01 % 40,000 362,700 0.01 % 40,000

(1) Resources are reported exclusive of reserves. (2) Resources for NuevaUnión and Alumbrera are calculated based on a molybdenum price set by NuevaUnión joint venture and Glencore, respectively. Tonnage amounts have been rounded to the nearest 100,000. (3) Measured and Indicated Resources (combined) are equivalent to Mineralized Material disclosed in Newmont’s Form 10-K filing. (4) Project is currently undeveloped. Resource estimates provided by NuevaUnión joint venture. (5) Resource estimates provided by Glencore.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world’s leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company’s world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical proficiency. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

Cautionary Statement:

The “reserves” disclosed in this release have been prepared in compliance with Industry Guide 7 published by the SEC. As used in this news release, the term “reserve” means that part of a mineral deposit that can be economically and legally extracted or produced at the time of the reserve determination. The term “economically,” as used in this definition, means that profitable extraction or production has been established or analytically demonstrated in a feasibility study to be viable and justifiable under reasonable investment and market assumptions. The term “legally,” as used in this definition, does not imply that all permits needed for mining and processing have been obtained or that other legal issues have been completely resolved. However, for a reserve to exist, Newmont must have a justifiable expectation, based on applicable laws and regulations, that issuance of permits or resolution of legal issues necessary for mining and processing at a particular deposit will be accomplished in the ordinary course and in a timeframe consistent with Newmont’s current mine plans. Reserves in this news release are aggregated from the proven and probable classes.

The term “Proven Reserves” used in the tables of this news release means reserves for which (a) quantity is computed from dimensions revealed in outcrops, trenches, workings or drill holes; (b) grade and/or quality are computed from the results of detailed sampling; and (c) the sites for inspection, sampling and measurements are spaced so closely and the geologic character is sufficiently defined that size, shape, depth and mineral content of reserves are well established. The term “Probable Reserves” means reserves for which quantity and grade are computed from information similar to that used for proven reserves, but the sites for sampling are farther apart or are otherwise less closely spaced. The degree of assurance, although lower than that for proven reserves, is high enough to assume continuity between points of observation. Newmont classifies all reserves as Probable on its development projects until a year of production has confirmed all assumptions made in the reserve estimates. Proven and Probable reserves include gold, copper, silver, zinc, lead or molybdenum attributable to Newmont’s ownership or economic interest. Proven and probable reserves were calculated using cut-off grades. The term “cut-off grade” means the lowest grade of mineralized material considered economic to process. Cut-off grades vary between deposits depending upon prevailing economic conditions, mineability of the deposit, by-products, amenability of the ore to gold, copper, silver, zinc, lead, molybdenum extraction and type of milling or leaching facilities available.

Notice for U.S. Investors:

The terms “resources” and “Measured, Indicated and Inferred resources” are used in this news release. Investors are advised that the SEC does not recognize these terms and “resources” have not been prepared in accordance with Industry Guide 7. Newmont has determined that such “resources” would be substantively the same as those prepared using the Guidelines established by the Society of Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration (SME) and defined as “Mineral Resource”. Estimates of resources are subject to further exploration and development, are subject to additional risks, and no assurance can be given that they will eventually convert to future reserves. Inferred Resources, in particular, have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and their economic and legal feasibility. Investors are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of the Inferred Resource exists, or is economically or legally mineable. Also, disclosure of contained ounces is permitted under the SME Guideline and other regulatory guidelines, such as Canada’s NI 43-101 and Australia’s JORC. However, the SEC generally requires mineral resource information in SEC-filed documents to be reported only as in-place tonnage and grade. Investors are reminded that even if significant mineralization is discovered and converted to reserves, during the time necessary to ultimately move such mineralization to production the economic feasibility of production may change. See the Company’s Annual Report for the “Proven and Probable Reserve” and “Mineralized Material” tables prepared in compliance with the SEC’s Industry Guide 7, available at www.newmont.com and on www.sec.gov. Investors are reminded that the tables presented in the Annual Report are estimates as of December 31, 2019 and were presented on an attributable basis reflecting the Company’s ownership interest at such time.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements:

This release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws. Such forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, estimates and expectations of future production, mine plans, operational and project development, exploration outlook, and operational and financial performance. Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by the “forward-looking statements”. For a more detailed discussion of risks and other factors that might impact future looking statements, see the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 under the heading “Risk Factors”, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and available on the SEC website or www.newmontgoldcorp.com, as well as the Company’s other SEC filings. Investors are also encouraged to refer to the Company’s 2019 Form 10-K, which is expected to be filed on or about February 20, 2020, with the SEC under the headings “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking Statements” for additional information, The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any “forward-looking statement,” including, without limitation, outlook, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued “forward-looking statement” constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on “forward-looking statements” is at investors' own risk.

Qualified Person

The technical information about the Company’s mineral properties contained in this news release has been approved by Mr. Donald Doe, Group Executive Reserves, who is a “qualified person” within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200213005222/en/

Contact

Newmont Mining Corporation

Investor Contact

Jessica Largent, 303-837-5484

jessica.largent@newmont.com



Media Contact

Omar Jabara, 303-837-5114

omar.jabara@newmont.com