American Battery Metals Corporation Plans to Bridge Supply Chain Gaps by Recycling Expended Lithium Ion Batteries

INCLINE VILLAGE, February 13, 2020 - American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) (the "Company"), an American-owned advanced technology battery recycling and resource production company based in Nevada, today discussed battery recycling and the Company's proprietary recycling technology as a necessary, and profitable, vertical market.

Investors in the battery metals markets understand the burgeoning need for secure supplies of lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, vanadium and graphite to fuel the growth of the electric vehicle and energy storage sectors. These input commodities are crucial to the skyrocketing global demand for renewable batteries.

In 2019, concerns about the stability of the battery metals supply chains were partially responsible for reluctant investment. Experts pointed out that exploration and mining alone will not provide enough near-term supply of crucial resources. Mining and development projects take time to bring resources online, and battery manufacturers need the crucial metals now. The economic and national security implications are so acute, the U.S. government is actively seeking innovative solutions from the market to help break America's reliance on foreign sources of critical minerals.

"We intend to work the challenge from both ends, providing a set of closed loop solutions for the supply chain," stated, American Battery Metals Corporation, Chief Executive Officer Doug Cole. "We are focused on our advanced lithium-ion battery recycling process which will take in feedstock in the form of scrap, consumer electronics, and end of life electric vehicle batteries. We'll harvest and redeploy all the critical metals from those batteries, and we'll simultaneously continue to develop our resource production and extraction divisions."

American Battery Metals Corp., Head of Business Development Doug Nickle, framed the new vertical as a "logical market integration." Nickle stated, "Battery recycling is essentially mining from a known commodity. The scrap materials and batteries already contain the required lithium, cobalt, nickel, etc… Recycled materials can go right back into the supply chain, lowering acquisition costs while also making the process more environmentally friendly."

According to Market Watch, "the global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market size is expected to reach $10.55 billion U.S. by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 39.8% during 2019-2025."

American Battery Metals Corp.

For more information, please visit: www.batterymetals.com

