Stellar AfricaGold and Mosaic Minerals Complete Spin-Out

Vancouver, February 13, 2020 - Stellar AfricaGold Inc. ("Stellar") (TSXV:SPX) and Mosaic Minerals Corp. ("Mosaic") are pleased to announce that they have completed their previously announced spin-out transaction (the "Spin-Out") involving common shares of Mosaic ("Mosaic Shares").

In accordance with the terms of the Arrangement Agreement between Stellar and Mosaic, each outstanding common share of Stellar held by a Stellar Shareholder of as of February 12, 2020 was exchanged for one (1) new common share of Stellar and 0.0312 of a Mosaic Share. Stellar shareholders do not need to take any action to receive their Mosaic Shares and do not need to exchange their certificates representing the common shares of Stellar for new certificates. Further details on the Spin-Out are contained in Stellar's news release date February 10, 2020.

In accordance with the early warning reporting provisions of applicable securities laws, Mosaic is providing the following information regarding shareholders who hold in excess of 10% of the outstanding Mosaic Shares on an undiluted and partially diluted basis.

Stellar, of 4908 Pine Crescent, Vancouver, BC V6M 3P6, currently holds 5,200,000 Mosaic Shares, or 21.85% of the total outstanding Mosaic Shares. Stellar acquired the Mosaic Shares as consideration for the sale of the Opawica Property. The Mosaic Shares were issued to Stellar at a deemed price of $0.05 per Mosaic Share or $260,000 in aggregate. Stellar may acquire or dispose of additional Mosaic Shares depending on market conditions and/or other relevant factors, subject to applicable law.

Hybrid Financial Ltd. ("Hybrid"), of 40 King Street West, Suite 1700, Toronto, ON M5H 2C2, currently holds 2,520,000 Mosaic Shares and 1,260,000 common share purchase warrants ("Warrants"). Hybrid's 2,520,000 Mosaic Shares represent approximately 10.59% of the issued and outstanding Mosaic Shares. Assuming exercise of all Warrants held by Hybrid, Hybrid would own 3,780,000 Mosaic Shares representing approximately 15.08% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Mosaic (on a partially-diluted basis giving effect only to the exercise of the Warrants). The Mosaic Shares were acquired from treasury for cash consideration of $0.05 per Mosaic Shares or $126,000 in aggregate. The Mosaic Shares were acquired for investment purposes and Hybrid may acquire or dispose of additional Mosaic Shares depending on market conditions and/or other relevant factors, subject to applicable law.

Maurice Giroux ("Giroux"), of 145 Roy Avenue, Dorval, QC H9S 3C5, currently holds 2,550,000 Mosaic Shares and 150,000 Warrants. The 2,550,000 Mosaic Shares represent approximately 10.71% of the issued and outstanding Mosaic Shares. Assuming exercise of all Warrants held by Giroux, Giroux would own 2,700,000 Mosaic Shares representing approximately 11.27% of the issued and outstanding Mosaic Shares r (on a partially-diluted basis giving effect only to the exercise of the Warrants). All of the Mosaic Shares were acquired from treasury for cash consideration. 2,250,000 Mosaic Shares were acquired at a price of $0.0066 per Mosaic Share, 200,000 Mosaic Shares were acquired at a price of $0.10 per Mosaic Share and 100,000 Mosaic Shares were acquired at a price of $0.05 per Mosaic Share. The aggregate consideration paid for the Mosaic Shares was $39,850. The Mosaic Shares were acquired for investment purposes and Giroux may acquire or dispose of additional Mosaic Shares depending on market conditions and/or other relevant factors, subject to applicable law.

Each of Stellar, Hybrid and Giroux have filed early warning reports in accordance with National Instrument 62-103 -The Early Warning System and Related Take-over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues which are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Mosaic's issuer profile. To obtain a copy of any of the above referenced early warning reports please contact John Cummings at 604-618-4262.

ABOUT STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC.

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. is a Canadian gold exploration company with offices in Vancouver, BC and Montreal, QC, and operations concentrated in West Africa and in Quebec.

ABOUT MOSAIC MINERALS CORP.



Mosaic Minerals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company with offices in Vancouver, BC and Montreal, QC, and exploration activities in Quebec.

For further information please contact:

John Cumming, President & CEO, Stellar AfricaGold Inc., 4908 Pine Crescent, Vancouver, BC, V6M 3P6, Maurice Giroux, President & CEO, Mosaic Minerals Corp., 4908 Pine Crescent, Vancouver, BC, V6M 3P6,

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. MOSAIC MINERALS CORP.

John Cumming, President & CEO Maurice Giroux, President & CEO

