Ximen Mining Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, February 13, 2020 - Ximen Mining Corp. (TSXV:XIM)(FRA:1XMA)(OTCQB:XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") is pleased to announce that it has closed a tranche of its drawdown equity financing facility with Alumina Partners (Ontario) Ltd., an affiliate of New York-based private equity firm Alumina Partners LLC. In this tranche closed on February 10, 2020, the Company drew down $150,000 from Alumina with Alumina receiving 470,588 units of Ximen consisting of a common share priced at $0.31875 per share and a 36-month warrant exercisable at $0.53125 per share. The hold expiry date for the placement is June 6, 2020. The net proceeds from the private placement will be used for the further exploration on the Company's British Columbia mineral properties and general working capital.

The investment agreement will provide the Company with up to $8-million over a 24-month period to finance its exploration and continuing acquisition of gold assets in British Columbia.

The investment agreement is structured to provide Ximen with relatively quick access to private placement financing as and when required. Under the investment agreement, the company has the right to draw down on the facility, at its sole discretion, through equity private placement tranches of up to $500,000 each. Each tranche will be a placement of units, with each unit comprising one Ximen common share and one common share purchase warrant. The units will be priced at a discount of 15 per cent to 25 per cent from the then most recent closing price of the shares on the TSX Venture Exchange at the time of the applicable company drawdown notice to Alumina. The warrants will be issued at a 25-per-cent premium over the market price of the shares and will have a term of 18 months. There are no standby charges or other upfront fees associated with the investment agreement. Each tranche of units issued under the investment agreement will be subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange and the securities issued will be subject to the customary four-month hold period.

The Company has granted 600,000 stock options at an exercise price of $0.35 and 500,000 restricted share units to its directors, officers, employees and consultants. The options and RSUs are exercisable for five years and will be cancelled 30 days after cessation of acting as director, officer, employee or consultant of the Company. The stock options are not transferable and will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of grant and any applicable regulatory acceptance.

The Company also announces that further to its January 30, 2020 news release, the TSX Venture Exchange has approved the issuance of 771,428 common shares at a deemed price of $0.35 cents per common share to settle an aggregate of $270,000. of debt owed to certain creditors of the Company. The hold period expiry date for the shares is June 8, 2020.

About Ximen Mining Corp.

Ximen Mining Corp. owns 100% interest in three of its precious metal projects located in southern BC. Ximen`s two Gold projects The Amelia Gold Mine and The Brett Epithermal Gold Project. Ximen also owns the Treasure Mountain Silver Project adjacent to the past producing Huldra Silver Mine. Currently, the Treasure Mountain Silver Project is under a option agreement. The option partner is making annual staged cash and stocks payments as well as funding the development of the project. The company has recently acquired control of the Kenville Gold mine near Nelson British Columbia which comes with surface and underground rights, buildings and equipment.

Ximen is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol XIM, in the USA under the symbol XXMMF, and in Frankfurt, Munich, and Berlin Stock Exchanges in Germany under the symbol 1XMA and WKN with the number as A2JBKL.

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval and the exercise of the Option by Ximen. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective," "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include the possibility that the TSX Venture Exchange may not accept the proposed transaction in a timely manner, if at all. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's reports, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

